Little Palm Island Debuts Vintners’ Voyage: An Immersive Wine and Culinary Weekend

Guests are also welcome to explore the sanctuary of Little Palm Island. In this cocoon of calm, guests rediscover the freedom to unwind, to reconnect with themselves and their loved ones. Barefoot walks along the shoreline, sunrise yoga on the sand, and dips in crystal-clear waters are all key pieces of enjoying Little Palm Island. Guests can sail or kayak through the mangroves, indulge in oceanfront spa rituals inspired by the tides, or simply retreat to a thatched-roof bungalow with a chilled glass of rosé in hand.