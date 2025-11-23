Little Palm Island Debuts Vintners’ Voyage: An Immersive Wine and Culinary Weekend
Source: Little Palm Island
Little Torch Key, FL [November 2025] - This February, Little Palm Island, Florida’s only three Michelin-key world-renowned private island retreat, invites guests to embark on its inaugural Vintners’ Voyage, a four-day celebration of fine wine and culinary excellence. Between February 5th – 8th, 2026, guests will be immersed in a world where crystal waters lap gently at your feet, the soft hum of ocean breeze fills the air, and every moment is a celebration of the senses. Vintners’ Voyage will encompass the entire island offering a true indulgence into experiencing Little Palm Island like never before with only 25 bungalow suites available.
For those who cherish the extraordinary, this retreat promises Michelin-starred cuisine, rare world-class wines, and master-led classes, all set against the unrivaled backdrop of Little Palm Island’s secluded paradise. Throughout the four days, guests will be treated to a sensory voyage. Michelin-starred Chef Julien Lefebvre, renowned for his daring contrasts and devotion to seasonal ingredients, will join forces with the Island’s own culinary team to craft an exclusive, multi-course Dual-Chef Dinner on opening evening, where each dish will tell a story of flavor and imagination.
The next day, the island will celebrate the refined world of wine. Highly acclaimed, Master Sommelier Desmond “Des” Echavarrie will lead intimate tastings and masterclasses, guiding guests through rare vintages from his Scale Wine Group portfolio. On February 6, guests will savor a Michelin Wine Dinner, featuring legendary selections from the Pinault family’s Champagne Jacquesson - one of the oldest and most respected houses in Champagne, and Eisele Vineyard, a Napa Valley icon, paired with boutique wines from winemaker Sam Kaplan (Memento Mori, MAXEM, Vida Valiente).
The day will culminate with a special performance by Grace Potter, the renowned multi Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter celebrated for her dynamic fusion of rock, blues, soul, and Americana. Known for her powerful, raspy vocals and magnetic stage presence, Grace will bring her blend of classic rock influences with contemporary edge to Little Palm Island for the very first time through a private show for those attending Vintners’ Voyage.
On February 7, Chef Lefebvre will return to lead an interactive Culinary Masterclass, inviting guests to experience French techniques and ingredient-driven cuisine firsthand. Participants will explore refined techniques and the philosophy of ingredient-led cuisine while preparing signature dishes such as a truffle-stuffed poultry ballotine with dauphine potatoes and poulette sauce, and roasted lobster glazed with marmalade, fennel shavings, MAXEM Pinot Noir 2022 reduction, and French caviar. The experience culminates in an elegant tasting that celebrates French craftsmanship, creativity, and the joy of cooking.
“Vintners’ Voyage is designed for those who seek the exceptional. Blending Chef Lefebvre’s artistry and Des Echavarrie expertise, this experience offers a rare chance to dine, wine and discover alongside some of the world’s most accomplished talents.”
Seán Carney, Managing Director at Little Palm Island Resort & Spa
This immersive wine and culinary experience includes three nights of luxury accommodations in Little Palm Island’s private suites, exclusive access to all wine and culinary events, daily dining and beverage experiences, and curated island programming.
Guests are also welcome to explore the sanctuary of Little Palm Island. In this cocoon of calm, guests rediscover the freedom to unwind, to reconnect with themselves and their loved ones. Barefoot walks along the shoreline, sunrise yoga on the sand, and dips in crystal-clear waters are all key pieces of enjoying Little Palm Island. Guests can sail or kayak through the mangroves, indulge in oceanfront spa rituals inspired by the tides, or simply retreat to a thatched-roof bungalow with a chilled glass of rosé in hand.
Packages start at $35,000 per couple. For booking inquiries, please call: 305-422.4244 or email:
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.