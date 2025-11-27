Brazil’s Acclaimed Japanese-Inspired Coffee Brand “The Coffee” to Open First U.S. Cafe in Wynwood December 2025

At the heart of The Coffee is its meticulously crafted coffee program, designed to showcase the richness of the beans with Japanese-inspired attention to detail. Among the concept’s most popular pours: a bright, bold, and clean Pure Black double-shot espresso, perfect for purists seeking coffee in its purest form, highlighting the full character of the beans; and a silky True White Latte. Naturally, refreshing iced options are available including an Iced Matcha Latte, made with ceremonial-grade matcha and a Iced Vanilla Latte, a smooth, creamy twist on a classic espresso drink, among many more. Those looking for a caffeine fix and a social media moment should look no further than the Instagrammable Sora Latte, a butterfly tea blend with coconut, and vanilla; the effervescent Black Ginger, which combines espresso, tonic, and ginger for a sparkling, slightly spicy twist; the refreshing Lemon Honey Coffee, an iced specialty coffee with honey and lemon; and the indulgent Mad Mocha, a rich coffee-chocolate creation.