Brazil’s Acclaimed Japanese-Inspired Coffee Brand “The Coffee” to Open First U.S. Cafe in Wynwood December 2025
Source: The Coffee
Miami, FL – The Coffee, one of Brazil’s fastest-growing specialty coffee brands with locations spanning close to 25 countries, will officially make its U.S. debut on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, with a flagship United States café opening in the heart of Wynwood at 136 NW 27th Street. Founded in Curitiba, Brazil, The Coffee has built an international following for its Japanese-inspired minimalist aesthetic, technology-driven service model, and commitment to high-quality specialty coffee. In fact, since its inception, the brand has expanded rapidly across Europe, Asia, and Latin America, with more than 125 international locations and over 200 stores in Brazil. The Miami location marks the beginning of The Coffee's American expansion.
The United States represents a market with strong potential for The Coffee’s expansion, especially due to its well-established franchise model and the continuous growth in the specialty coffee segment.
“The United States is likely to become the company’s largest market. We are talking about the world’s largest economy and a country where the franchise model is highly consolidated, with the main industry chains having been founded there. In addition, there is significant room to explore the specialty coffee market, which continues to grow consistently. Our international expansion reflects the purpose we established in 2018, when The Coffee was born: to become a global brand, bringing our quality, products, and experience to consumers across different cultures."
Carlos Fertonani, CEO of The Coffee
At the heart of The Coffee is its meticulously crafted coffee program, designed to showcase the richness of the beans with Japanese-inspired attention to detail. Among the concept’s most popular pours: a bright, bold, and clean Pure Black double-shot espresso, perfect for purists seeking coffee in its purest form, highlighting the full character of the beans; and a silky True White Latte. Naturally, refreshing iced options are available including an Iced Matcha Latte, made with ceremonial-grade matcha and a Iced Vanilla Latte, a smooth, creamy twist on a classic espresso drink, among many more. Those looking for a caffeine fix and a social media moment should look no further than the Instagrammable Sora Latte, a butterfly tea blend with coconut, and vanilla; the effervescent Black Ginger, which combines espresso, tonic, and ginger for a sparkling, slightly spicy twist; the refreshing Lemon Honey Coffee, an iced specialty coffee with honey and lemon; and the indulgent Mad Mocha, a rich coffee-chocolate creation.
Seating 42 guests, the 1,700-square-foot Wynwood location will also offer a full menu of breakfast items and freshly baked pastries made with high-quality, natural ingredients. Menu highlights include Banana Bread, Muffins, Croissants filled with ricotta, honey and almond and a rotating selection of hot and cold coffees crafted with premium coffee beans. Guests can also purchase branded merchandise, including mugs, bags, and accessories.
The timing of the launch aligns with Art Basel Week, one of the busiest and buzziest weeks in the Magic City. On opening day – Wednesday, December 3rd – The Coffee Wynwood will welcome the public from 9AM to 10PM with a special evening DJ set by international artist Deer Jade starting at 6PM, creating a lively, immersive atmosphere for the community and Art Basel attendees seeking a moment to breathe and power up before their next event.
“We’re excited to bring The Coffee to the U.S. and choosing Wynwood was a natural decision because its strong Latino culture and creative energy mirror the spirit of our brand. Many Miami locals and visitors have already experienced The Coffee abroad, especially in Latin America, and we’re proud to create a home for it here in South Florida. As an operator in Mexico City, I’ve seen firsthand how the brand resonates and I’m looking forward to offering Miami a space to gather, sip world-class Brazilian coffee, and enjoy the minimalist design and tech-forward service that define The Coffee experience.”
Guillaume Soyer, Master Franchisee for the Florida Market
With its first U.S. location, The Coffee hopes to establish Wynwood as a hub for both locals and tourists seeking high-quality coffee, brunch, and a space to connect, all while introducing Miami to a taste of Brazil’s café culture. The Coffee will be located at 136 NW 27th Street in Wynwood.
Normal hours of operation (beginning December 4th): seven days a week from 7:30AM to 7PM. For more info on The Coffee, visit the website at thecoffee.jp. Follow along on social media @thecoffee.us.
