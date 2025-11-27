Chapman Freeborn Launches $1,000 Charter Credit Offer for Travel Tuesday
Chapman Freeborn launches $1,000 charter credit offer for Travel Tuesday Global air chartering specialists Chapman Freeborn has announced an offer of $1,000 in charter credit for private jet charters booked during Travel Tuesday this December. The offer is part of Chapman Freeborn’s ongoing commitment to making private jet travel more accessible and aims to help travelers address key challenges they face over the festive season.
Travel Tuesday, which first took place in 2017, falls on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving. Modelled on Black Friday, it is a day when airlines, travel agents, and other tourism companies offer special deals and discounts for flights, hotels, cruises, and holidays. The holiday season in the US is one of the country’s most intensive periods for air travel. Given that six record days for flight travel volume have already been registered in the US this year, the holiday season looks set to be the busiest ever. Around the globe, December is an intensive period both for travel and for planning trips for the new year. Chapman Freeborn’s Travel Tuesday offer is one way to support customers in booking amazing holidays and coping with seasonal travel, which is often unpredictable.
The offer will see customers receive $1,000 in credit on private jet charter bookings made from December 2 until 11:59 p.m. PST. The offer is valid for charters completed by December 31st, 2025.
In this way, Chapman Freeborn will support customers in accessing flexible, reliable air charters during what can be a stressful travel period, explains David McCown, President, Americas.
“At Chapman Freeborn, our approach is always customer first. We want to understand what our customers need, and to be on top of the latest travel trends to ensure we meet these needs. Our Travel Tuesday offer is an excellent example of this approach in practice. It is a way for us to help our customers make seasonal travel a fantastic experience, rather than a stressful one that is characterized by high demand and frequent disruptions. Furthermore, we will be making private jet travel more accessible, a goal we are committed to."
D. McCown, President, Americas
The practicalities of Chapman Freeborn’s offer are straightforward. Customers may apply the $1,000 in credit to one flight only, and the credit may not be combined with other offers. The credit will be deducted from the final charter invoice and is non-transferable and not redeemable for cash.
With more than 50 years of experience and extensive global coverage, Chapman Freeborn provides air cargo charter services for major corporations, governments, NGOs, relief agencies, and high net-worth individuals. The company is part of Avia Solutions Group, the world’s largest ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance) provider, operating a fleet of 187 aircraft worldwide and the parent company of over 250 subsidiaries. The group offers a wide range of aviation solutions, including MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul), pilot and crew training, ground handling, and other related aviation services. Supported by 14,000 highly skilled aviation professionals, the group operates across six continents.
