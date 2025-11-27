Ombelle Fort Lauderdale Unveils the Tower and Flagler Collections, Expanding Approachable Luxury Living in the Heart of Downtown
FORT LAUDERDALE – Nov. 21, 2025 – Ombelle Fort Lauderdale, developed by Brooklyn, New York–based Dependable Equities, today announced the debut of two distinctive luxury residential offerings: The Tower Collection and The Flagler Collection. Together, the new collections introduce a diverse selection of floor plans that expand the project’s lifestyle-driven portfolio and elevate the standard for luxury living in downtown Fort Lauderdale.
Designed for residents seeking connection, convenience, and community, the new collections offer larger, more livable layouts ideal for families, local professionals, and seasonal residents. Pricing for the new residences begins in the $400,000s, providing an approachable entry point into refined downtown living.
Designed by ODA, Ombelle will feature two 44-story towers in the heart of Flagler Village, anchored by more than 100,000 square feet of private indoor and outdoor amenities inspired by wellness, creativity, and social engagement. Located at 300 Northeast 3rd Avenue, construction is expected to be completed in 2028.
The Flagler Collection
Situated on floors two through nine, the Flagler Collection will include studios, one-bedroom, one-bedroom plus den, and two-bedroom residences. These thoughtfully designed layouts prioritize accessibility and value, appealing to first-time luxury buyers and local professionals.
The Tower Collection
Positioned on floors 11 through 41, the Tower Collection will offer studio to four-bedroom residences with enhanced living areas, expansive terraces, and panoramic city views. These larger layouts emphasize elevated living, refined interior planning, and flexibility for a variety of lifestyles.
Each residence features 10-foot ceilings in main living areas, floor-to-ceiling windows, glass terraces, open-concept layouts, Italian designer kitchens and bathrooms, designer-curated finishes, smart home technology, and fully furnished options. Natural materials, clean lines, and bright interiors define Ombelle’s modern aesthetic, merging sophistication with livability.
“Ombelle continues to be one of Fort Lauderdale’s most sought-after condominium developments, attracting buyers who prioritize modern luxury, thoughtful amenities and meaningful connectivity. With the introduction of the Tower and Flagler Collections, we are offering an expanded range of layouts, from studios to four-bedroom residences, giving buyers more opportunities to experience the lifestyle and design that set Ombelle apart.”
Isaac Schlesinger, Principal at Dependable Equities
Catering to residents seeking wellness, relaxation, creativity, and community, Ombelle delivers an extensive amenities program anchored by Fort Lauderdale’s first-ever Equinox Fitness Club. The 35,000-square-foot facility will offer elite training, spa services, and holistic wellness programs. Ombelle residents will receive a founding membership, including a complimentary one-year membership with unlimited access to Equinox’s signature classes, on-demand sessions, and coaching from top talent.
In addition to Equinox, Ombelle’s onsite amenities include an expansive 10th-floor amenity level, curated by Arch Amenities: a landscaped indoor lounge, chef’s kitchen, dining room, coworking suite, library, music room, creative arts studio and a fully equipped game lounge. Additional amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, two resort-style pools with poolside bar, yoga studio, Pilates studio, Zen Garden, indoor and outdoor saunas, two indoor pickleball courts, golf simulator, children’s playroom, pet-friendly areas and outdoor lounges.
Douglas Elliman Development Marketing is the exclusive sales and marketing partner for Ombelle Fort Lauderdale. Private presentations are available at the Ombelle Presentation Gallery at 315 NE 3rd Ave, Suite CU103, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301. For more information or to book a private presentation, please visit ownombelle.com.
