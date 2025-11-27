Ombelle Fort Lauderdale Unveils the Tower and Flagler Collections, Expanding Approachable Luxury Living in the Heart of Downtown

“Ombelle continues to be one of Fort Lauderdale’s most sought-after condominium developments, attracting buyers who prioritize modern luxury, thoughtful amenities and meaningful connectivity. With the introduction of the Tower and Flagler Collections, we are offering an expanded range of layouts, from studios to four-bedroom residences, giving buyers more opportunities to experience the lifestyle and design that set Ombelle apart.”

Isaac Schlesinger, Principal at Dependable Equities