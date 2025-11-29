Bonjour, Brickell Bay! Maman Opens Second Brickell Location December 1
Source: maman
MIAMI, FL (November 24, 2025) – South Florida’s love for maman continues to grow as the beloved French-inspired café, bakery, and lifestyle brand opens its second Brickell location, maman Brickell Bay, on December 1, 2025. Located at 1300 Brickell Bay Drive, Suite CU2, the new café brings maman’s signature South-of-France charm, artisanal pastries, and cozy “home away from home” atmosphere to the heart of Brickell’s waterfront.
The opening marks maman’s eleventh South Florida café, joining existing locations in Wynwood, Coral Gables, Design District, South Beach, South Miami, Sunset Harbor, West Palm Beach, Aventura, and Edgewater.
“Brickell has truly become one of our most popular neighborhoods nationwide. It’s incredible to see how much the community has embraced us here. Out of our 50+ cafés across North America, Brickell consistently stands out for its energy, warmth, and loyal guests—which made opening a second location an easy decision.”
Elisa Marshall, Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer of maman
Spanning 1,900 square feet, maman Brickell Bay reflects the brand’s signature French-style aesthetic, designed by Elisa Marshall and Benjamin Sormonte. The two-story space features hand-selected vintage furniture, imported French tiles, and provincial touches that transport guests to the South of France. The café offers indoor seating for 28 guests and outdoor seating for 36, including a charming Lalo kids’ play area and tables overlooking Brickell Bay Drive.
To celebrate the opening, maman will host a Bonjour Brickell Bay Block Party on Monday, December 1, featuring a full day of complimentary public activations. From 9AM–11AM, guests and their furry friends can enjoy custom pet portraits by @Jacqueline.Paint wit with a purchase of $20 or more. From 12PM–2PM, guests can receive custom floral bouquets with a purchase of $20 or more. Then from 3PM–5PM, tiny chefs are invited to decorate and paint their own custom chef aprons at maman Brickell Bay in collaboration with KE Art for Kids a Miami-based children’s art studio.
Since opening its doors in Soho in 2014, maman has grown to over 50 locations across North America, including New York, Washington D.C., Toronto, Dallas, and Miami. Beyond its cafés, the brand has become a lifestyle destination, offering retail items, hosting events, and publishing its debut cookbook, maman: The Cookbook, All-Day Recipes to Warm Your Heart.
Guests can enjoy maman’s full espresso and tea program, housemade pastries, and fresh savory dishes available for dine-in or takeaway. Shortly after opening, maman Brickell Bay will also offer beer and wine service, including light wine-based cocktails such as sangria, bellinis, and mimosas.
The café provides contactless pickup and delivery via the maman app and catering services for private or corporate gatherings.
For more information, visit or follow @_mamannyc_ on Instagram.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.