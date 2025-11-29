Braman Motorcars Becomes First U.S. Dealership to Showcase The All-New Bentley Continental Supersports

With only 500 individually numbered cars to be built globally and 240 allocated to North America, interest in the new Continental Supersports is already intense. According to Bentley, more than 90 percent of the North American allocation has already been reserved, underscoring the significance of the early-allocation and bespoke Mulliner conversations that took place at Braman’s dinner. These commissioning discussions and specifications will not be available to the public or broader press.