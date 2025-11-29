Braman Motorcars Becomes First U.S. Dealership to Showcase The All-New Bentley Continental Supersports
West Palm Beach, FL - November 24, 2025 – Braman Motorcars has become the first U.S. dealership to showcase Bentley’s all-new Continental Supersports, hosting an intimate, closed-door retailer launch dinner at the Bentley Palm Beach showroom on Thursday, November 20.
The highly confidential event brought together a select group of Braman’s top Bentley clients for the first private retailer preview of the pre-production Continental Supersports in the United States. The evening featured a champagne reception and five-course dinner with wine pairings by Turley Wine Cellars, set among the latest Bentley portfolio inside the Bentley Palm Beach showroom at Braman Motorcars.
Adding to the exclusivity, guests were hosted by Bentley Motors America CEO Michael Rocco alongside a Mulliner designer flown in from Crewe, giving attendees direct access to the team shaping the future of Bentley design and bespoke commissioning.
“Introducing the new Continental Supersports to our clients before any other U.S. retailer reflects the strength and trust of our partnership with Bentley. Our clients expect early access and clear guidance when making their next investment. This private preview gave them an opportunity to engage with the car and with Bentley leadership well ahead of the broader market.”
Alex Shack, Chief Operating Officer at Braman Automotive
With only 500 individually numbered cars to be built globally and 240 allocated to North America, interest in the new Continental Supersports is already intense. According to Bentley, more than 90 percent of the North American allocation has already been reserved, underscoring the significance of the early-allocation and bespoke Mulliner conversations that took place at Braman’s dinner. These commissioning discussions and specifications will not be available to the public or broader press.
The Most Driver-Focused Bentley Ever
The new Bentley Continental Supersports is the most driver-focused Continental GT the marque has ever created. Key highlights include:
Rear-wheel drive and a sub-two-tonne gross weight – a first for the Continental GT
A twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 producing 666 PS (657 bhp) and 800 Nm of torque
Projected 0–62 mph in 3.7 seconds and a top speed of approximately 192 mph
An Akrapovič full-length titanium exhaust system tuned for a more visceral, authentic V8 soundtrack
Carbon ceramic brakes and new 22” lightweight forged wheels developed with Manthey Racing
Optional Pirelli Trofeo RS tyres, helping deliver up to 1.3g of lateral grip and significantly increased cornering performance
Aerodynamically, the Supersports is also the most purposeful Continental GT to date, incorporating a new front bumper with Bentley’s largest road-car front splitter, carbon-fibre dive planes, side sills, fender blades, a rear diffuser and fixed rear wing. A carbon-fibre roof panel further reduces weight and lowers the centre of gravity.
Inside, the car features a two-seat cabin with new, highly bolstered sports seats positioned lower in the chassis, and a rear compartment replaced by a carbon-fibre and leather shell. Customers can choose from monotone, duo-tone and new tri-tone interior specifications, with extensive use of leather, Dinamica and carbon fibre for a focused, motorsport-inspired environment.
Marking 100 years since the first Bentley “Super Sports” of 1925, the new Continental Supersports continues the nameplate’s legacy of performance, rarity and collectability.
Ordering, Production and Availability
The Continental Supersports remains in pre-production and will only be available in specified markets. According to Bentley:
Orders open: March 2026
Production starts: Q4 2026
First deliveries expected: Early 2027
The new Supersports will be offered in the UK, Europe (EU27 plus Switzerland and Turkey), USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Oman, Bahrain, UAE, Qatar and Kuwait.
