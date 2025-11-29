Palmer House, a Hilton Hotel Announces New Partnership with Killer Brownie® Ahead of National Brownie Day
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – November 20, 2025 – In celebration of National Brownie Day on December 8, Palmer House, a Hilton Hotel announces a partnership with Killer Brownie, the #1 selling gourmet brownie company in the nation. The two brands are looking to blend the historic taste of the original brownie with Killer Brownie’s decadent flavors, to create a unique collaboration — the “Killer Brownie x Palmer House Limited Edition Brownie,” and tell the story of where the brownie began and how it has evolved over the years.
The collaboration brownie features Killer Brownie’s decadent base and buttery caramel filling with the iconic Palmer House apricot glaze — creating a delightful synergy of flavors. Travelers, locals and guests can sample this new creation in the Palmer House lobby on select dates in November and December, including November 21-22, December 5-8, 12-13 and 19-20, on a special co-branded Brownie Cart, as well as have opportunities to taste the Original Palmer House Brownie and the Killer Brownie Brookie.
Brownie fans are encouraged to visit Lockwood Restaurant and Bar at Palmer House to sample a limited-time Brownie Indulgence Menu as well, which will be available from December 1 through January 2, complete with unique bites and new iterations of fan favorites. Not only will the menu feature both the Palmer House Brownie and the Killer Brownie x Palmer House Limited Edition Brownie, but it will also offer the newly debuted Bourbon-Brownie Blast, which combines a frozen Palmer House brownie square with a half-ounce of Palmer House Limited Edition Bourbon Select poured on top. Hotel classics and soon-to-be-favorites will also be featured on the menu, including Bertha Brownie Pancakes, Brownie Brittle, Bertha Brownie Frozen Custard Sandwich, Brownie Latte, and more. For those looking to take a treat home with them, Lockwood Express offers the Palmer House Brownie for sale — ideal for those looking for a sweet holiday treat.
To kick off the partnership with Killer Brownie and the exciting holiday season, Palmer House will host its annual Tree Lighting Ceremony in their grand lobby on Friday, November 21 at 11am. The event will feature two special guests to flip the switch — Palmer House’s very own Executive Chef Scott Gourley and Killer Brownie’s Director of Product Management, Julia Hoy.
The hotel is excited to welcome local Chicagoans and travelers to share in its love of brownies and history. The team recently launched a brand-new history tour of the property to shine a spotlight on the storied past of North America’s longest operating hotel. Legacy Unlocked: A Taste of History, tells the story of the hotel rising from the ashes of the Great Chicago Fire in 1873 and emerging as a symbol of romance, history, and pivotal hospitality “firsts.” The one-hour tour is offered on Wednesdays and Fridays at 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., and to sweeten the experience, for a limited time, visitors will receive a Palmer House Brownie and Killer Brownie at the end of their tour. The 60-minute experience is priced at $50, recommended for ages 12 and up, and bookings may be made HERE.
