Slate Aviation Offers Exclusive Palm Beach-Nantucket Flights, December 4-7, To Accommodate Guests Traveling to Nantucket Christmas Stroll
Source: Slate Aviation
West Palm Beach, FL (November 24, 2025) — To accommodate Palm Beachers traveling to Nantucket Christmas Stroll, the storied holiday tradition since 1973, Slate Aviation® will fly its per-seat private shuttle service from Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) to Nantucket for the weekend, December 4-7.
Flights will depart from PBI’s new renovated lounge at Atlantic Aviation on Thursday, December 4 at 4:30 p.m., arriving at Nantucket at 7:30 p.m. The flight returns on Sunday, December 7 at 3 p.m., arriving back at PBI at 6 p.m.
In addition to the exclusive flight, Slate will join Perrier-Jouet, Lillet, Lemon Press, and Nespresso in co-sponsoring the “Afterglow Soiree” at Ten Easy Street on December 4 to kick off the festive weekend. From 8 to 10 p.m., the immersive holiday market will transform each room of Ten Easy into a curated jewelry box of giftable treasures, with the upstairs Leopold Speakeasy serving as the reception space for drinks and light bites.
Slate’s 18-seat all-business-class CRJ-200 aircraft offers the most comfortable and luxurious travel option between the Northeast and Florida, with private terminal departures from several convenient NYC airports (including select member-only terminals), nearly 50 inches of legroom and extendable foot and leg-rests at every seat, Avance L5 Wi-Fi and on-board streaming entertainment, along with curated gourmet dining by celebrated regional restaurants such as Buccan / Buccan Sandwich Shop by Clay Conley and Épicerie Boulud, and premium wine service by Slate’s highly trained cabin attendants.
About Tri State Charter and Slate Aviation®
Slate Aviation is the new marketing name of Tri State Charter. Operating over 3,500 flights annually and with over 100 employees nationwide, Tri State is the chosen large cabin operator for discerning clients throughout the United States, including government officials, former heads of state, award-winning artists, and private principals and their families. The Company and its affiliates own and/or operate nearly 30 Bombardier aircraft, with a uniform fleet type that supports in-house, vertically integrated pilot training and maintenance operations. Slate is an ARGUS Platinum Safety-rated carrier.
For more information, visit flyslate.com.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.