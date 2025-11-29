World Renowned Italian Chef Massimo Bottura finds a new home for his only US based restaurant, Torno Subito, at The Moore
Miami, FL – [November 25, 2025] — The Moore, the city’s landmark destination for art, design, and culture, is delighted to announce the arrival of Torno Subito, the acclaimed restaurant concept by Massimo Bottura. Renowned for its imaginative twist on Italian cuisine, Torno Subito will bring Bottura’s effervescent spirit and creative legacy to one of Miami Design District’s most iconic buildings, guided by Chef Bernardo Paladini and the creative vision of WoodHouse Founder, Brady Wood, and Woodhouse President of Clubs and Hotels, Simon Sorpresi.
Inspired by instinct and artistry, Torno Subito’s move to The Moore marks a harmonious union between innovative dining and cultural enrichment. Poised at the heart of the Design District, The Moore is a nexus for visionaries—a private members club, a Michelin Key boutique hotel, and a sanctuary for exhibitions and creative exchange. For Chef Bottura, The Moore’s dynamic art collection and passionate community set the stage for Torno Subito’s next chapter.
“The Moore is an irresistible destination for Torno Subito. When my wife and I visited the space, we immediately felt a sense of belonging and knew it could be the superb home for Torno Subito in the United States.”
Massimo Bottura
Torno Subito delicately balances contrasts—fast and slow, old and new- creating a bridge that connects dualities. Each experience at the restaurant pays homage to Italian culture, where playful imagination encounters refined culinary practice, and tradition is constantly reinvented.
Massimo Bottura is the chef patron of Osteria Francescana, a three-Michelin-starred and Michelin Green Starred restaurant in Modena, Italy, and a two-time winner of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants. Osteria Francescana opened in 1995—thirty years ago— as a small restaurant with big dreams. Over the years, it held onto those dreams and evolved into a family, with several restaurants in Modena and a boutique hotel Casa Maria Luigia as well as social projects such as Food for Soul and Tortellante. For the past decade, there has been a continuous commitment to social responsibility and slow growth, a value at the heart of all Francescana Family endeavors.
The collaboration unites three visionary forces in hospitality: Bottura’s narrative cuisine, Sorpresi’s seasoned expertise, and Wood’s flair for crafting destinations. It’s a partnership where gastronomy, social spirit and design join together, forming a living work of art within The Moore. For Brady Wood, the project is just as much a tribute to Miami’s creative momentum as it is to Bottura’s artistry.
“The Moore is a celebration of what Miami has become, a city defined by creativity. Bringing Massimo’s artistry here allows us to create an experience that’s not just about dining, but about discovery.”
Brady Wood
For its debut at The Moore, Torno Subito emerges in its most expressive form, interweaving Bottura’s culinary inventiveness with the area’s rich tapestry of art and culture. The restaurant’s refreshed interiors evoke 1960s spirit of La Dolce Vita, combining bright pastels, bold design contrasts, and whimsical details. The Italian Riviera’s elegance mingles with Miami’s vibrant energy, inviting diners to savor moments that extend far beyond the plate.
Torno Subito is set to make its highly anticipated debut at The Moore on December 1st, taking over as the building’s public-facing restaurant previously occupied by Elastika. As the new culinary centerpiece of Miami’s landmark destination for art and design, Torno Subito will offer bar, lunch, dinner and brunch service, inviting guests to experience Chef Bottura’s playful, story-driven approach to Italian cuisine. The launch signals an exciting new era—a vivid gallery for Bottura’s culinary curiosity, where every dish, texture, and color narrates a story of culture in motion.
Set within Miami’s most artful address, Torno Subito embodies the united vision of Bottura, Wood, and Sorpresi: to craft a space in which food, art, and design flourish in perfect harmony. Playful, inspired, and unmistakably Bottura, Torno Subito at The Moore invites everyone to Come Back Soon—as its name promises.
