The Connaught Christmas Tree
The Connaught Christmas TreePhoto Courtesy of The Connaught
Press Releases

The Connaught Christmas Tree 2025 by Urs Fischer Unveiled in Mayfair

Urs Fischer’s towering Nordmann Fir brings a luminous celebration of togetherness to Mayfair’s festive season
4 min read

Source: The Connaught

Thursday 20th November – The legendary Connaught Christmas Tree 2025 has been  unveiled outside The Connaught, and this year it has been designed by influential Swiss-born  contemporary visual artist Urs Fischer. This marks the start of the festive season on Mount  Street in the heart of Mayfair and the tenth year The Connaught Christmas Tree has been  designed by a celebrated artist.

The Connaught Christmas Tree
The Connaught Christmas TreePhoto Courtesy of The Connaught

The magnificent Nordmann Fir tree, sourced from Denmark, stands 31 feet tall on Carlos Place and aims to highlight the spirit of Christmas as a luminous celebration of togetherness.  Drawing inspiration from Fischer’s installation People – first seen in 2022 at Gagosian in New  York – this tree imagines a global community gathered in joy. Spheres filled with AI-generated  faces, each illuminated from within by LED light, evoke people from all ages, races, and places  sharing in collective experiences. The tree underscores Fisher's belief that art should welcome  everyone in. It’s a portrait of togetherness – simple, bright, and full of life.

The Connaught Christmas Tree
The Connaught Christmas TreePhoto Courtesy of The Connaught

Commenting on his creation, Fischer mentioned:

“My dream is always the same: that my work  communicates enough by itself, without too much context, that people who don’t engage with  art get something out of it. That’s a really gratifying experience, to have someone just see something and think, wow, that’s cool, and they’re not from within the art world. Christmas is  a time to celebrate together, and this year’s design is a collective of characters doing exactly  that, having a good time”.

Urs Fischer

The Connaught Christmas Tree
The Connaught Christmas TreePhoto Courtesy of The Connaught

Commenting on The Connaught Christmas Tree 2025 Managing Director Sandeep Bhalla said:

“We are honoured and delighted that Urs Fischer has agreed to add his modern and magical  touch to our precious Connaught Christmas Tree. We hope that this year’s theme of a luminous celebration of togetherness will be enjoyed by our guests, Mayfair neighbours and  indeed all of London throughout the festive season.”

Sandeep Bhalla

The Connaught Christmas Tree
The Connaught Christmas TreePhoto Courtesy of The Connaught

Past tree designers include Conrad Shawcross RA, Dame Rachel Whiteread, Suzy Murphy, Damien Hirst, Sir Antony Gormley, Dame Tracey Emin DBE, Sir Michael Craig-Martin CBE,  Sean Scully, Idris Khan and Annie Morris. The Connaught has long established itself as  playing a significant role in the art world, amassing a considerable art collection over its 170- year history.

The Connaught Christmas Tree
The Connaught Christmas TreePhoto Courtesy of The Connaught

The Connaught Christmas Tree 2025 by Urs Fischer will shine bright and illuminate Carlos  Place until the first week of January 2026.

ABOUT THE CONNAUGHT 

At the centre of London’s Mayfair, The Connaught, operated by Maybourne, redefines the  British luxury experience. An expertly judged blend of tradition with the utmost modernity, it is  the insider’s choice of connoisseurs in the art of living well. The Connaught includes a  magnificent selection of traditional and contemporary guest rooms, suites and interiors, as  well as the United Kingdom’s first ever Aman Spa, and a David Collins Studio designed  penthouse. Michelin chef restaurants by Hélène Darroze, Jean Georges and the multi award  winning Connaught Bar and Coburg bar along with the Red Room create a destination for  dining and drinking in London. A delightful Japanese influenced garden by renowned  landscape artist Tom Stuart-Smith, and a Ballroom for international and local Mayfair events  makes The Connaught Hotel a true London landmark. www.the-connaught.co.uk.

ABOUT URS FISCHER

Urs Fischer mines the potential of materials – from clay, steel, and paint to bread, dirt, and  produce – creating works that disorient and bewilder. Through scale distortions, illusion, and the juxtaposition of common objects, his sculptures, paintings, photographs, and large-scale  installations explore themes of perception and representation while maintaining a witty  irreverence and mordant sense of humour.

Urs Fischer was born in 1973 in Zurich and studied photography at the Schule für Gestaltung,  Zurich. He has exhibited extensively internationally, and his work is included in many important  public and private collections worldwide. Fischer lives and works in Los Angeles.

Opening on 1st December 2025, and on view concurrently with the new work at The  Connaught, Fischer is taking over Gagosian Burlington Arcade. Prints and small-scale  bronzes by the artist are on view in the gallery, while the Shop offers clothing and  merchandise.

The Connaught Christmas Tree
Best Things to Do in London for the Holidays

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.

Accommodations
London
Press releases
Holidays

Related Stories

No stories found.
Resident Magazine
resident.com