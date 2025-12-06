Allen Morris Co. Secures $138.5M Loan for Landmark Ziggurat Development in Coconut Grove

COCONUT GROVE, FL (Dec. 2, 2025) – Allen Morris Co., one of the leading real estate firms in the Southeast U.S., announced that it has secured a $138.5 million construction loan from BDT & MSD Partners (“BDT & MSD”), through its affiliated funds, and BHI, the U.S. Bank of Bank Hapoalim, B.M. for Ziggurat , a mixed-use development that will enhance the heart of Coconut Grove, while ensuring homage to the area’s deep history and heritage. The financing was arranged by Lotus Capital Partners, led by Faisal Ashraf.