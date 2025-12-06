Vlue, The Driver-First Ride-Sharing Platform, Accelerates Expansion Across Florida as Driver Demand Surges
MIAMI, FL (December 1, 2025) – Vlue, the Miami-born ride-sharing platform designed to prioritize drivers, riders and local communities, is expanding faster than anticipated across Florida following unprecedented driver demand. Originally planning a phased, region-by-region rollout, Vlue accelerated its launch timeline after more than 6,500 drivers have registered statewide.
In addition to Miami-Dade County, starting this month Vlue will service the entire state of Florida, including Broward, Palm Beach, Hillsborough, Orange, Lee and Collier Counties. Each county will feature local promotions and community programs reflecting Vlue’s philosophy that every region moves differently and deserves tailored service designed around its residents and unique traffic flows.
“The response from drivers across Florida has been extraordinary—so extraordinary that we moved into several counties months earlier than planned. When thousands of drivers raised their hands and said they wanted a platform that treats them fairly, we listened. This expansion is powered by driver demand, and we’re committed to bringing safe, affordable and community-centered mobility to every market they serve.”
Ron Pereyra, Vlue co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer
As many companies shift toward autonomous fleets, Vlue is taking a different stance. The company has been vocal about its concerns regarding self-driving vehicles, arguing that replacing human drivers with autonomous vehicles threatens thousands of jobs and may compromise safety and community connection.
“We believe the future of mobility must include and protect people. Drivers are not expendable. Technology should enhance transportation, not eliminate the workers whose livelihoods depend on it.”
Ron Pereyra
