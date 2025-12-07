Casa Velas Unveils New Botanical Garden Workshop
Puerto Vallarta, Mexico (December 4, 2025) – Casa Velas, located on the Marina Vallarta golf course in Puerto Vallarta, announces a new "Essence of Botanical Garden" workshop, an immersive sensory experience that invites guests to explore personalized aromatherapy. The wellness offering combines nature, creativity, and scientific exploration, to discover the therapeutic power of botanicals in an intimate, hands-on setting.
The experience begins with an introduction to aromatherapy, where guests learn about the centuries-old practice and its profound effects on mood, wellness, and health. Led by expert facilitators, guests then embark on a guided botanical garden tour, identifying and sustainably harvesting herbs, flowers, and plants. Guests can pluck fruit and herbs straight from the botanical garden, from rosemary, lavender, mint, basil, and lemongrass, to peppermint, epazote (Mexican tea), aloe vera, sage, nopales (cactus pads), thyme, tamarind, jackfruit, mango, guava and more. Then, a hands-on crafting session teaches participants techniques for extracting and blending essential oils, and bringing them together to create signature aromas for scented oils, room sprays, and other applications. Each guest leaves with their own custom creation, a fragrant memorable keepsake of their time at Casa Velas.
For those seeking the ultimate botanical wellness journey, Casa Velas offers an elevated package combining the workshop with the resort's acclaimed 4-Handed Herbal Ritual at the resort’s Abja Spa. This luxurious 50-minute massage treatment features aromatic herbal compresses filled with orange peel, cloves, bay leaf, horsetail, and other botanicals, applied using a signature healing spiral technique. Guests incorporate their personally crafted aromas into this indulgent spa treatment, creating a completely customized sensory experience that blends their workshop creation with expert therapeutic techniques.
The "Essence of Botanical Garden" workshop is priced at $400 USD for up to eight participants. The complete botanical experience, including the workshop and 4-Handed Herbal Ritual for two guests, is $971 USD. For more information, please call 1-888-407-4869 or visit https://www.hotelcasavelas.com/.
