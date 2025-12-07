Mandarin Oriental Marks Eleven Years of Silent Night with a Renewed Focus on Sleep, Stillness, and Digital Balance
Hong Kong, 4 December 2025 – Mandarin Oriental announces Silent Night 2025, taking place on 10 December across all Spas at Mandarin Oriental. Now in its eleventh year, Silent Night remains a scheduled pause during the busiest season, inviting guests to experience quiet reflection, restorative silence, and mindful disconnection.
The evening continues to draw on Mandarin Oriental’s wellness foundations, shaped by Oriental healing philosophies, sensory-led design, and specialist practitioners. At 5 p.m., participating spas turn off background music and limit non-essential communication. Guests take part in an Opening Ceremony guided by spa specialists, featuring breathwork, aromatherapy, and grounding techniques rooted in traditional ritual practices.
Silent Night 2025 also serves as the catalyst for the launch of two new treatments that will remain available throughout the year. Sleepfulness, introduced globally this winter, blends slow restorative movements and breath-focused sequencing to support deeper, more consistent sleep. It addresses disruptions linked to stress, travel fatigue, and irregular digital habits.
This year’s event further expands the Group’s Tech-Life Integration work, which encourages guests to reflect on their relationship with technology and introduce simple boundaries that support rest and recovery. Device-free wind-down rituals, mindful breathing, and discreet sensory cues help guests reset overstimulated senses and improve sleep quality.
“When we launched Silent Night eleven years ago, we recognised early signs of digital fatigue. The pace of technology has only increased and so has the demand for healthier boundaries. Digital balance has been central to our work from the beginning, guiding how we create treatments, rituals, and advice. Sleepfulness reflects that expertise, pairing traditional healing with solutions for modern life.”
Andrea Lomas-Gong, Vice President of Spa & Wellness Operations at Mandarin Oriental
Silent Night 2025 Highlights
Sleepfulness
A new signature treatment combining guided breathing, warm restorative massage techniques, and gentle pressure work to support healthy sleep patterns. Suited to guests navigating disrupted rest, jet lag, or seasonal stress.
Opening Ceremony
The evening begins with a guided Opening Ceremony, a signature moment that sets Silent Night apart. Rooted in Mandarin Oriental’s Asian heritage, the ritual is led by specialist practitioners who combine breathwork, aromatherapy, and gentle sensory cues to create a shift into intentional stillness. In a world where uninterrupted quiet is increasingly rare, the ceremony offers guests a moment they seldom have the chance to experience: a collective pause marked by soft lighting, Bloom oil, and calm, deliberate guidance. The effect is both grounding and quietly moving, setting a memorable tone for the night ahead.
Tech-Life Integration Rituals
Optional property-led practices that help guests create intentional digital boundaries and prepare the senses for rest.
Silent Activities
Tai chi, sound experiences, silent walks, or gentle stretching sessions to ease the body into stillness.
Sleep Wellness Guidance
Recommendations drawn from the Group’s Sleep Wellness framework, including light exposure, evening routines, and simple habits that support better sleep while travelling.
Silent Night reflects Mandarin Oriental’s position as a leader in wellness, informed by its heritage in traditional healing practices, specialist-led therapies, and spaces designed to support reflection and restoration. While the event takes place once a year, the introduction of Sleepfulness ensures that guests can continue their wellbeing journey long after the festive season.
For more information or to book a Silent Night experience, visit mandarinoriental.com and follow #MOSilentNight2025.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.