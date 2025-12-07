Mar del Cabo Unveils Luxurious Bride Tribe Getaway in Los Cabos
Los Cabos, Mexico (December 2, 2025) – Mar del Cabo by Velas Resorts now offers a new Bride Tribe Getaway. Set against the stunning backdrop of the Sea of Cortez, this exclusive three-night experience transforms the traditional bachelorette party into a sophisticated retreat that balances relaxation, creativity, and celebration—all with the effortless charm that defines Mar del Cabo.
The Bride Tribe Getaway eliminates the stress of planning by offering a seamless itinerary of memorable experiences:
Day 1 - Sunset Welcome: Upon arrival, guests are greeted with a sunset picnic of Mexican cheeses and wines while the sun dips below the Sea of Cortez horizon.
Day 2 - Creative Workshop & Private Dinner: The morning begins with an exclusive "Bikini Lab" workshop where each participant designs and customizes their own bikini and tote bag. The bride and her tribe can choose from curated color palettes, appliqués, and prints to create a unique keepsake from the celebration. The evening culminates in a private dinner, where groups can select a theme and collaborate on a customized menu. From Italian feasts to coastal cuisine, the chef creates a family-style dining experience complete with personalized décor that brings the bride's vision to life.
Day 3 - Wellness & Celebration: The "Move & Mimosas" experience offers a choice of a private Pilates or yoga session, followed by a leisurely brunch with unlimited mimosas offering the perfect blend of rejuvenation and celebration.
Day 4 - Freedom to Explore: The final day is left completely open for guests to enjoy Mar del Cabo's amenities, relax by the pool, or venture out to explore the vibrant towns of Cabo San Lucas and San José del Cabo.
Groups can choose between two accommodation options to suit their party size. The Penthouse suites feature a private terrace perfect for intimate gatherings of up to 6 guests, while two 2-bedroom garden suites can accommodate larger groups of up to 10 guests. The package can be tailored to accommodate smaller groups and enhanced with additional experiences including sunset boat rides and group spa treatments. All reservations must be made at least one month in advance.
The Bride Tribe Getaway package starts at $910 USD per person (taxes not included), based on a minimum of 8 guests sharing two 2-bedroom garden suites for three nights. In addition to the curated experiences outlined above, bride tribe guests will also receive a 20% discount on all SE Spa services at neighboring sister resorts Grand Velas Boutique Los Cabos and Grand Velas Los Cabos, 50% discount on transportation services, and a complimentary signature welcome drink for the bride upon check-in. To begin planning this special celebration or for more information, call 1.844.314.2352, email , or visit https://mardelcabo.com.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.