Papagayo Park Set to Transform Peninsula Papagayo with December 2025 Opening
PENINSULA PAPAGAYO, Costa Rica, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Peninsula Papagayo, Costa Rica's premier residential and resort destination, today announced the opening of Papagayo Park, a $26 million, 23-acre next-generation social, wellness, and recreation hub that will serve as the vibrant new heart of the peninsula's community. Developed by Mohari Hospitality and Gencom, Papagayo Park offers members and guests of Four Seasons, Andaz, and Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, an all-day gathering place where they can move, play, unwind, and connect with nature and one another.
Designed in collaboration with globally recognized planning and landscape architecture firm EDSA, Papagayo Park features a Racquet Center with four Rebound Ace hard surface tennis courts; six pickleball courts and two padel courts; a custom-built pump track for bikes, scooters, and skateboards; a kids adventure area with splash zone, waterslides and a playground; a dog park, art studio, wellness and event shala; and a central lawn and casual dining that create a cohesive, walkable environment with something for everyone, whatever your age. Patio Social, a relaxed restaurant and bar, and Cono Loco, a playful gelateria, anchor the park's social life, just steps from the pool. Opening celebrations for the park will include a special padel clinic hosted by 11-time world champion Roby Gattiker, giving members an early preview of the park's new racquet center.
"Papagayo Park is the embodiment of how we see the future of community life at Peninsula Papagayo. Designed not only for multigenerational travel but for everyday life on the peninsula, it is an investment in the moments that bring people together, from kids learning confidence on the pump track to friends gathering on the courts at sunset. Its blend of play, wellness, creativity, and casual dining fosters shared moments that naturally strengthen community ties, making Papagayo Park a vibrant social anchor for residents and hotel guests alike.
Francesca Poddie, Chief Operating Officer of Peninsula Papagayo
As a cornerstone of Peninsula Papagayo's long-term master plan, Papagayo Park complements signature programs such as SurfX and The Explorers, as well as amenities including The Outpost at Palmares Preserve, Arnold Palmer Signature Golf Course and a new fleet of e-bikes that make it easier than ever to move effortlessly between neighborhoods, hotels, and experiences across the 1,400-acre peninsula.
The park strengthens Peninsula Papagayo's position as a leading global model for integrated resort and residential communities, where luxury living, outdoor adventure, and community connection come together through signature programs and an expanding collection of nature-based adventures and cultural experiences on Costa Rica's north Pacific coast.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.