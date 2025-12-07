Papagayo Park Set to Transform Peninsula Papagayo with December 2025 Opening

Designed in collaboration with globally recognized planning and landscape architecture firm EDSA, Papagayo Park features a Racquet Center with four Rebound Ace hard surface tennis courts; six pickleball courts and two padel courts; a custom-built pump track for bikes, scooters, and skateboards; a kids adventure area with splash zone, waterslides and a playground; a dog park, art studio, wellness and event shala; and a central lawn and casual dining that create a cohesive, walkable environment with something for everyone, whatever your age. Patio Social, a relaxed restaurant and bar, and Cono Loco, a playful gelateria, anchor the park's social life, just steps from the pool. Opening celebrations for the park will include a special padel clinic hosted by 11-time world champion Roby Gattiker, giving members an early preview of the park's new racquet center.