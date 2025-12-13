Cartier Unveils New Palm Beach Boutique
Cartier is pleased to announce the opening of its permanent boutique location in Palm Beach within the Royal Poinciana, celebrating the coastal elegance synonymous with the city and the Maison’s deep ties to the area. Cartier has maintained a local presence for over 100 years, having first opened a seasonal boutique in the Beaux Arts Building in 1924.
Located at 70 Royal Poinciana Plaza, the boutique offers the complete range of the Maison’s iconic creations, including jewelry, fine jewelry, watches, leather goods, fragrance and accessories. It will showcase the breadth of Cartier’s creativity and serve as an oasis of discovery, thriving on constant reinvention, cultural immersion, and the exceptional service for which Cartier is known.
The boutique occupies part of the historic Royal Poinciana Playhouse at the west end of the plaza. First opened in 1958, the playhouse was designed by renowned architect John Volk in the Regency Revival style as a nexus of art, culture, and community. The boutique retains the original Playhouse façade, which has been preserved by the Landmarks Preservation Commission, stewarding the last remaining elements of the original theatre, including a crown of statues imported from Italy depicting the four seasons. As a nod to the legacy of the building, Cartier incorporates elements of Regency architecture throughout the space – ornate wrought iron flourishes, colored stucco façades, classical friezes, and wooden shutters are on display throughout the space. Dramatic arched windows are framed with ombre curtains woven on traditional hand-operated looms, paying homage to the original life of the Playhouse theatre, where plush curtains were drawn across the stage to mark the opening and closing of a performance.
The boutique’s fully reimagined interiors draw inspiration from Palm Beach’s famed natural beauty and waterside locale. Stunning 17-foot ceilings complement the abundant sunshine. A hand-painted gradient of golden tones graces the walls, accented by custom reliefs of native foliage and wooden flooring that allude to the area’s rich seafaring legacy. Sconces in the form of seashells and palm leaves rendered in opalescent Murano glass add to the enchantment, while nodding to the flora and fauna reflected in Cartier’s signature creations.
The Cartier Palm Beach boutique is open Monday through Saturday from 10:00 am – 6:00 pm and Sunday from 11:00 am – 5:00 pm.
