Mary Lou’s Announces the Return of its Coveted Sushi by Boū Chef in Residence Program for Palm Beach Season
Palm Beach, Florida – Mary Lou’s, the glamorous hotspot that’s shaken up the dining and nightlife scene on the East Coast has announced the return of its highly anticipated Chef-in-Residence program to celebrate the 2025-2026 Palm Beach season.
Following a successful collaboration this summer at both Mary Lou’s Palm Beach and Montauk outposts, Mary Lou’s will kick off a dynamic monthly series of intimate Omakase experiences with Sushi by Boū starting on December 17th at its Palm Beach location.
Taking place every third Wednesday of the month from December 2025 - May 2026, the Mary Lou’s x Sushi by Bou monthly pop-up will take place on the following dates:
Wednesday, December 17 2025
Wednesday, January 21 2026
Wednesday, February 18 2026
Wednesday, March 18 2026
Wednesday, April 15 2026
Wednesday, May 13 2026
There will be four seatings available for each event. To commemorate the return of this partnership and one-of-a-kind, immersive culinary journey, which fuses Sushi by Boū’s famed, meticulously crafted sushi with the glamor and decadence of Mary Lou’s Palm Beach, there will be an exclusive ‘Tuna Cutting Ceremony’ for the first December 17th event. Experience the awe-inspiring art of tuna carving as master chefs expertly break down a fresh 300 lb. tuna right before guests’ eyes. This immersive event highlights the precision, skill, and tradition behind preparing this prized delicacy.
Tickets are limited for this exclusive dining experience - to reserve your spot, please find the links here: December Tickets, January Tickets, February Tickets, March Tickets, April Tickets, May Tickets.
