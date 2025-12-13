Mary Lou’s X Sushi by Boū
Mary Lou’s X Sushi by BoūPhoto Courtesy of Mary Lou’s X Sushi by Boū
Press Releases

Mary Lou’s Announces the Return of its Coveted Sushi by Boū Chef in Residence Program for Palm Beach Season

Mary Lou’s To Host Exclusive Monthly Pop-Up From Dec 2025-May 2026
2 min read

Palm Beach, Florida – Mary Lou’s, the glamorous hotspot that’s shaken up the dining and nightlife scene on the East Coast has announced the return of its highly anticipated Chef-in-Residence program to celebrate the 2025-2026 Palm Beach season.

Following a successful collaboration this summer at both Mary Lou’s Palm Beach and Montauk outposts, Mary Lou’s will kick off a dynamic monthly series of intimate Omakase experiences with Sushi by Boū starting on December 17th at its Palm Beach location.

Mary Lou’s X Sushi by Boū
Mary Lou’s X Sushi by BoūPhoto Courtesy of Mary Lou’s X Sushi by Boū

Taking place every third Wednesday of the month from December 2025 - May 2026, the Mary Lou’s x Sushi by Bou monthly pop-up will take place on the following dates:

  • Wednesday, December 17 2025

  • Wednesday, January 21 2026

  • Wednesday, February 18 2026

  • Wednesday, March 18 2026

  • Wednesday, April 15 2026

  • Wednesday, May 13 2026

Mary Lou’s X Sushi by Boū
Mary Lou’s X Sushi by BoūPhoto Courtesy of Mary Lou’s X Sushi by Boū

There will be four seatings available for each event. To commemorate the return of this partnership and one-of-a-kind, immersive culinary journey, which fuses Sushi by Boū’s famed, meticulously crafted sushi with the glamor and decadence of Mary Lou’s Palm Beach, there will be an exclusive Tuna Cutting Ceremony for the first December 17th event. Experience the awe-inspiring art of tuna carving as master chefs expertly break down a fresh 300 lb. tuna right before guests’ eyes. This immersive event highlights the precision, skill, and tradition behind preparing this prized delicacy.

Mary Lou’s X Sushi by Boū
Mary Lou’s X Sushi by BoūPhoto Courtesy of Mary Lou’s X Sushi by Boū

Tickets are limited for this exclusive dining experience - to reserve your spot, please find the links here: December Tickets, January Tickets, February Tickets, March Tickets, April Tickets, May Tickets.

Mary Lou’s X Sushi by Boū
The Colony Palm Beach and Tory Burch Celebrate Kristina O’Neill and Laura Brown’s New Book, All the Cool Girls Get Fired

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.

Drinks
Food
News
Palm Beach
Press releases

Related Stories

No stories found.
Resident Magazine
resident.com