Pendry Tampa Announces Partnership with Clique Hospitality

Tampa, Florida (December 8, 2025) – Pendry Tampa has partnered with Clique Hospitality, the acclaimed Las Vegas and Southern California-based group known for creating dynamic dining and nightlife destinations around the country. The collaboration introduces a distinctive lineup of food and beverage venues to Tampa’s waterfront, bringing Clique’s signature blend of creativity, energy and hospitality to Pendry Tampa and Pendry Residences Tampa, introducing a dynamic new culinary and social destination along the Riverwalk.
“With Pendry Tampa, we look forward to adding a vibrant culinary experience to the Riverwalk with Clique Hospitality as our partner. Together, we’re creating restaurant and bar experiences that feel distinctly of the destination— celebrating the city’s waterfront energy, incredible ingredients and culture—while delivering the modern, design-driven point of view and warm, gracious service that define Pendry.”
Michael Fuerstman, Co-Founder of Pendry Hotels & Resorts
Within Pendry Tampa, Clique will debut a dynamic collection of venues, led by a signature restaurant concept that offers elevated dining and a vibrant, high-energy social atmosphere. Additional venues include a modern Mexican restaurant with vibrant flavors and expressive design, a sophisticated speakeasy lounge, and a poolside dining destination.
“Our mission has always been to transform a night out into something that resonates and to create venues that help shape culture. We’re proud to partner with Pendry Tampa and bring our hospitality and entertainment point of view to this city.”
Andy Masi, founder and CEO of Clique Hospitality
The partnership elevates the Pendry Tampa contemporary luxury experience, offering guests and Pendry Residences Tampa Owners a thoughtfully curated mix of dining, beverage, nightlife, and gathering spaces. Each venue is designed with Clique’s signature ethos: exceptional service, immersive ambiance, and quality at every touchpoint.
“Our goal with Pendry Tampa is to create a residential and hospitality experience that reflects the inviting, energetic, and connectivity to the Riverwalk. Partnering with Clique Hospitality allows us to introduce culinary and social spaces that match that spirit and serve as a vibrant extension of life for our residents and the surrounding community.”
Reid Boren, Managing Partner of Two Roads Development
Pendry Tampa, set along the city’s celebrated Riverwalk, is a mixed-use development, featuring interiors by acclaimed Studio Munge, with 220 guestrooms, 200 private Residences, and a robust amenity offering – including a rooftop pool, fitness and wellness facilities, Spa Pendry, and a collection of on-site dining and social venues. Alongside the hotel, Pendry Residences Tampa offers a refined residential experience tailored to those seeking effortless living. The one- to three-bedroom Residences pair warm, refined materials with floor-to-ceiling windows and private terraces to create an effortless sense of indoor-outdoor living along the waterfront. With direct access to downtown, sweeping waterfront views, and an unparalleled culture of service, Pendry Tampa is poised to become a distinguished new address along the Riverwalk.
