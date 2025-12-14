The Pendry Residences
Press Releases

Pendry Tampa Announces Partnership with Clique Hospitality

Building on successful collaborations in Chicago, Newport Beach, and San Diego, Pendry Hotels & Resorts and Clique Hospitality expand their partnership to set a new standard for dining in Tampa
3 min read

Tampa, Florida (December 8, 2025) – Pendry Tampa has partnered with Clique Hospitality, the  acclaimed Las Vegas and Southern California-based group known for creating dynamic dining and  nightlife destinations around the country. The collaboration introduces a distinctive lineup of food and beverage venues to Tampa’s waterfront, bringing Clique’s signature blend of creativity, energy  and hospitality to Pendry Tampa and Pendry Residences Tampa, introducing a dynamic new culinary and social destination along the Riverwalk.

“With Pendry Tampa, we look forward to adding a vibrant culinary experience to the Riverwalk with Clique Hospitality as our partner. Together, we’re creating restaurant and bar experiences that feel distinctly of the destination— celebrating the city’s waterfront energy, incredible ingredients and culture—while delivering the modern, design-driven point of view and warm, gracious service that define Pendry.”

Michael Fuerstman, Co-Founder of Pendry Hotels & Resorts

Within Pendry Tampa, Clique will debut a dynamic collection of venues, led by a signature restaurant  concept that offers elevated dining and a vibrant, high-energy social atmosphere. Additional venues  include a modern Mexican restaurant with vibrant flavors and expressive design, a sophisticated  speakeasy lounge, and a poolside dining destination.

“Our mission has always been to transform a night out into something that resonates and to create venues that help shape culture. We’re proud to partner with Pendry Tampa and bring our hospitality and entertainment point of view to this city.”

Andy Masi, founder and CEO of Clique Hospitality

The partnership elevates the Pendry Tampa contemporary luxury experience, offering guests and  Pendry Residences Tampa Owners a thoughtfully curated mix of dining, beverage, nightlife, and gathering spaces. Each venue is designed with Clique’s signature ethos: exceptional service, immersive  ambiance, and quality at every touchpoint.

“Our goal with Pendry Tampa is to create a residential and hospitality experience that reflects the inviting, energetic, and connectivity to the Riverwalk. Partnering with Clique Hospitality allows us to introduce culinary and social spaces that match that spirit and serve as a vibrant extension of life for our residents and the surrounding community.”

Reid Boren, Managing Partner of Two Roads Development

Pendry Tampa, set along the city’s celebrated Riverwalk, is a mixed-use development, featuring  interiors by acclaimed Studio Munge, with 220 guestrooms, 200 private Residences, and a robust  amenity offering – including a rooftop pool, fitness and wellness facilities, Spa Pendry, and a collection  of on-site dining and social venues. Alongside the hotel, Pendry Residences Tampa offers a refined  residential experience tailored to those seeking effortless living. The one- to three-bedroom  Residences pair warm, refined materials with floor-to-ceiling windows and private terraces to create  an effortless sense of indoor-outdoor living along the waterfront. With direct access to downtown,  sweeping waterfront views, and an unparalleled culture of service, Pendry Tampa is poised to become  a distinguished new address along the Riverwalk.

Pendry Residences Barbados Debuts as Island’s First Branded Marina-Front Luxury Real Estate Offering

