The Team Behind Apocalypse BBQ Brings the Viral ‘Lala’s Burgers’ to Kendall with New Brick-and-Mortar Location
KENDALL, MIAMI, FL – December 10, 2025 – Lala’s Burgers, the burger sensation from Miami’s iconic Apocalypse BBQ, officially opens its first standalone location at 13750 SW 88th Street in Kendall on December 12. Launched initially as a Tuesday-only pop-up at Apocalypse BBQ, the concept has grown into a full-service, 70-seat brick-and-mortar restaurant due to overwhelming demand and a loyal following, solidifying its place as a pillar of Day One Hospitality’s growing portfolio.
Fans can now experience Lala’s in a dedicated space with an expanded menu featuring fan favorites like The Lala, The Bacon, and the double-fried seasoned French fries. The lineup gets even bolder with new additions, including chicken sandwiches and hot dogs served on buns proofed and baked fresh in-house daily, onion rings, brownie à la mode, and more.
To complement the menu, the Kendall location debuts a curated craft beer program—featuring Miami staples like Everhaze IPA from Tripping Animals, La Playita from The Tank, and La Rubia from Wynwood Brewing Company, alongside harder-to-find selections from breweries such as Lost City and Rocketeer—alongside wine and soft drinks to round out the beverage offerings.
The restaurant also introduces a new dining format, with full in-restaurant service and bagged takeout options, all operating on a first-come, first-served basis. In the coming weeks, guests can expect the addition of a vinyl listening section, an homage to a beloved feature at Apocalypse BBQ, along with board and table games, creating a welcoming, community-driven space designed to be Kendall’s newest neighborhood hangout.
Lala’s Burgers’ evolution marks a significant milestone for Jeff and Laura “Lala” Bud and the Day One Hospitality team. The concept began as a small Tuesday-only pop-up at Apocalypse BBQ and quickly grew popular enough to expand into the back patio at Lincoln’s Beard Brewing Co., where it operated seven days a week. The Tuesday pop-up at Apocalypse BBQ has since been replaced by Humo, Day One Hospitality’s take on Mexican-meets-barbecue, or “Mexi-Cue.” The Lincoln’s Beard patio outpost concluded its run in November, officially making the Kendall location the new home of Lala’s Burgers.
“This isn’t just another viral burger joint opening. It’s part of our ongoing mission to serve the Kendall community with bold, flavorful food and a welcoming environment. What started as a simple backyard project has turned into something extraordinary, and we’re thrilled to have a home where residents of Kendall and beyond can enjoy Lala’s every day.”
Laura “Lala” Bud, co-owner of Apocalypse BBQ and Lala’s Burgers
Jeff and Laura Bud started Apocalypse BBQ in their backyard, and the concept quickly evolved from a pop-up to a full brick-and-mortar restaurant. Their first location, adjacent to a golf course, opened in 2022 with just 43 seats. In March 2025, Apocalypse BBQ expanded to a 190-seat location at the Kendall Village Shopping Center, also adding a 2,000-gallon M&M rotisserie smoker to accommodate more guests without compromising quality or creativity.
With the launch of the standalone Lala’s Burgers location, the Buds continue to expand Day One Hospitality’s mission to serve the Kendall community with vibrant, approachable concepts that keep flavor, consistency, and hospitality at their core. The new restaurant offers locals a convenient, lively spot to enjoy the Buds’ signature burgers and creative menu offerings, marking the next chapter in their community-focused culinary vision.
Lala’s Burgers will open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 am to 9 pm, Friday and Saturday from 11 am to 11 pm, and Sunday from 11 am to 9 pm starting December 12, 2025, at 13750 SW 88th Street, in Kendall (at what was formerly the FUJIYA Japanese Restaurant). For the latest menu and updates, follow Lala’s Burgers on Instagram.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.