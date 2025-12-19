Off To The Races Fashion Show Kicks Off Pegasus World Cup Anniversary
The Pegasus World Cup presented by 1/ST, Miami’s premier event blending horse racing, luxury, and philanthropy, kicks off with the annual Off To The Races Fashion Show on Wednesday, January 14th. Presented by Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour in collaboration with Bal Harbour Shops, this exclusive pre-race event celebrates the intersection of fashion and race day tradition. Guests will experience a runway show featuring race day looks from Neiman Marcus collections, followed by a post-show shopping opportunity to purchase looks directly off the runway.
The event supports Style Saves, an official charitable partner of the Pegasus World Cup, which provides underprivileged students with essential school supplies. This cherished tradition sets the tone for race-day festivities and underscores the Pegasus World Cup’s commitment to style and community impact.
The show will welcome Belinda Stronach, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, 1/ST, owner and operator of Gulfstream Park, home of the Pegasus World Cup. Joining her are members of this year’s Off To The Races host committee, including Ashley Taylor Arguello, Verky Baldonado, Kiki Barth, Shea Curtin, Isabela Grutman, Erin Newberg, Marysol Patton, Lorena Perozo, Elizabeth Resnick, Morgan Shara, Alexa Shear, Dana Shear, Vita Sidorkina-Morabito, Lydia Touzet and Suzy Buckley Woodward.
Marking its 10-year anniversary, the 2026 Pegasus World Cup takes place on Saturday, January 24th, at Gulfstream Park, featuring the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational (GI), the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Championship Turf Invitational (GI), and the $500,000 Pegasus World Cup Filly & Mare Turf Invitational (GII).
Tickets are available at multiple price levels starting at $176 and can be purchased at pegasusworldcup.com. VIP Tables and Private Suites are available by contacting premiumseating@pegasusworldcup.com.
The 2026 Pegasus World Cup will be broadcast live on NBC/Peacock on Saturday, January 24th , from 4:30 - 6:00 P.M. EST. Full day coverage available on FanDuel TV. The Pegasus World Cup will also be distributed globally in partnership with HBA Media. For more information, visit www.pegasusworldcup.com or follow Pegasus World Cup on socials @PegasusWorldCup.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.