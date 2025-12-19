Off To The Races Fashion Show Kicks Off Pegasus World Cup Anniversary

The Pegasus World Cup presented by 1/ST, Miami’s premier event blending horse racing, luxury, and philanthropy, kicks off with the annual Off To The Races Fashion Show on Wednesday, January 14th. Presented by Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour in collaboration with Bal Harbour Shops, this exclusive pre-race event celebrates the intersection of fashion and race day tradition. Guests will experience a runway show featuring race day looks from Neiman Marcus collections, followed by a post-show shopping opportunity to purchase looks directly off the runway.