Tales of the Cocktail® Announces 2026 “Tales on Tour,” Bringing Signature Tales Experiences to Communities Across the U.S.
NEW ORLEANS, LA (December 12, 2025) — Tales of the Cocktail Foundation (TOTCF) is pleased to announce the upcoming 2026 Tales on Tour - a reimagined initiative designed to bring the education, community, and celebration of cocktail culture that the annual Tales of the Cocktail® (TOTC) conference is known for to even more bartenders and hospitality professionals across the United States.
First introduced in 2011 as an international education and cultural exchange series, Tales on Tour has historically partnered with local bar communities around the globe to cultivate knowledge sharing and build long-lasting relationships. In 2026, the program will deliver the Tales experience to new markets and strengthen access to the Foundation’s year-round mission of advancing the hospitality industry
The 2026 Tales on Tour series will bring its signature mix of education, wellness, parties, and community-building programming to multiple U.S. cities, kicking off in Chicago – produced in conjunction with Speed Rack– celebrating women in the industry and championing equitable representation behind the bar. The tour will then head to Dallas, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., and finish the season in Miami.
William Grant & Sons, Diageo, and Nestlé Waters & Premium Beverages featuring brands Perrier, Maison Perrier, Maison Perrier Chic, and Acqua Panna, will join as tour-wide presenting partners, leading supporters across all stops, with additional local partners bringing regional flavor and expertise to each market. Liquid Productions will execute the production.
Each Tales on Tour city will offer a curated selection of programming inspired by the full Tales experience. Programming includes a Beyond the Bar wellness activation to open the day, a bespoke lineup of educational seminars and brand-led sessions, access to the new Tales Lounge, a vibrant gathering place for community and conversations, Spirited Dining + Drinking experiences, and collaborative Guest Shifts with visiting and local bartenders.
With an expanded multi-city footprint and deeper community partnerships, the 2026 Tales on Tour series reaffirms TOTCF’s long-standing commitment to serving and uplifting hospitality professionals year-round.
Tales on Tour 2026 Dates:
Chicago: February 23–24, 2026
Dallas: March 23-24, 2026
Los Angeles: April 13-14, 2026
Washington, D.C.: September 21-22, 2026
Miami: October 25-26, 2026
As Tales of The Cocktail Foundation embarks on this revitalized multi-city program, Tales on Tour 2026 aims to deepen connections, spark meaningful conversations, and inspire the hospitality leaders who continue to shape beverage culture nationwide. The Foundation looks forward to welcoming professionals across the country to join in learning, celebration, and community as it brings the Spirit of tales to new audiences.
