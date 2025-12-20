Vigilante Transforms a 1979 Jeep Wagoneer into a Stunningly Modern Blacked-Out Powerhouse
Johnson City, TEXAS (December 17, 2025) – Renowned for its world-class automotive design and engineering, Vigilante proudly unveils its latest bespoke build: a fully reimagined 1979 Jeep Wagoneer that embodies the company’s ideal blend of refined luxury with modern performance. Sourced from a pristine Texas donor body, this project began with a clear vision, to honor the elegance of the storied SJ platform while pushing it into a new realm of contemporary sophistication. The result is a Wagoneer that feels instantly iconic yet unmistakably modern, standing as a confident expression of Vigilante’s evolving design language.
Inspired by a previous blacked-out Cherokee build, the Vigilante team adapted and elevated the concept specifically for the Wagoneer’s stately proportions. The goal was not aggression for its own sake, but to enhance the vehicle’s street presence with restraint, transforming a beloved family icon into something sharper and more architectural. Deep black paint anchors the exterior, while all chrome elements have been reimagined in matte black, creating subtle contrasts that reveal themselves only upon closer inspection.
A defining highlight of this build is its innovative approach to the Wagoneer’s signature side woodgrain. Traditionally warm and decorative, the slimmer 1979 moldings have been reworked in layered grey and black tones that blend seamlessly into the body. Drawing inspiration from the Japanese Yakisugi (Shou Sugi Ban) technique, the treatment evokes the visual depth of charred wood—textured, resilient, and contemporary. Smoked, architectural glass completes the monochrome composition, enhancing the vehicle’s aura of mystery and confidence.
Inside, the Wagoneer opens up in deliberate contrast. The dark exterior gives way to a rich Whiskey-colored interior that immediately feels warm, luxurious, and inviting. Supple leather is paired with the Wagoneer’s signature corduroy, creating a tactile mix that is both nostalgic and indulgent. The black-and-brown palette delivers a sophisticated balance that is classic in spirit, yet bold in execution.
In keeping with Vigilante’s core philosophy, modern technology is integrated invisibly throughout the cabin. Period-correct window cranks quietly operate electric windows, while vintage-style gauges conceal precise modern instrumentation. Even the steering wheel has been re-engineered, offering a confident, ergonomic grip that dramatically improves the driving experience without betraying the truck’s original character.
Beneath the surface, this Wagoneer is transformed into a true modern performer. Powered by a MOPAR 392 HEMI SRT-8 engine, the Blacked Out Wagoneer delivers tight, responsive steering, commanding acceleration, and braking performance far beyond anything imaginable in 1979. Designed to cruise at modern highway speeds with ease, this reimagined Wagoneer is complemented by robust braking performance that delivers exceptional safety and control.
“This truck represents everything Vigilante stands for today. It’s about respecting an icon while radically improving how it looks, drives, and feels. The engineering is modern, the craftsmanship is world-class, and the design is intentionally restrained. This Wagoneer is special because it doesn’t chase attention, but rather it commands respect from the moment you see it.”
Vigilante, Founder Daniel van Doveren
Together, these elements showcase Vigilante’s evolution into a global benchmark for bespoke automotive craftsmanship. This 1979 Jeep Wagoneer is not simply restored or modified, it is re-engineered and re-thought as a modern luxury machine, proving that innovation and heritage can coexist in perfect harmony.
For more information on Vigilante’s blacked-out 1979 Wagoneer or to inquire about your own custom creation, please visit www.vigilante4x4.com.
