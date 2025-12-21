Taste of Nobu Returns to Los Cabos with a Multi-Day Culinary Celebration Hosted by Chef Nobu Matsuhisa
A Landmark Celebration on the Pacific Coast
In early December, Nobu Matsuhisa returned to the kitchen for a three-day culinary celebration at Nobu Hotel & Residences Los Cabos, hosting a special Taste of Nobu event that marked the sixth anniversary of the brand’s flagship Los Cabos property. Set directly on the Pacific Ocean, the sold-out experience unfolded between December 6 and 9, drawing hotel guests and members of the public for an immersive look into Chef Nobu’s world-renowned approach to dining.
The event underscored what has made the Los Cabos location such a destination in its own right: a seamless blend of setting, cuisine, and hospitality that places food at the center of the experience.
An Immersive Take on the Nobu Philosophy
The Taste of Nobu program was designed as more than a series of meals. Across the three days, guests participated in a signature multi-course tasting menu alongside chef-led demonstrations, interactive culinary moments, and an agave tasting that highlighted regional flavors and techniques. Each element was structured to bring Chef Nobu’s precision and philosophy to life in real time.
Experiences extended well beyond the dining room. Guests joined Chef Nobu for a private sunset sabrage at Playabar Garden, a pool party at the Cortez Swim-up Bar Pool, a sushi demonstration at Nobu Restaurant, a private omakase dinner on the Nobu Restaurant Terrace, and a yacht excursion on the Sea of Cortez. Together, the itinerary reflected the brand’s emphasis on hospitality as a complete sensory journey rather than a single moment at the table.
A Celebrity-Filled Guest List
The anniversary celebration brought together a notable mix of entertainment and cultural figures, adding to the sense of occasion. Among those in attendance were Robin Thicke, Noah Schnapp, Lana Parrilla, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Chrishell Stause, Amaya Elizabeth, Carmen Electra, Sean Kaufman, and others who joined Chef Nobu across the weekend’s programming.
While the guest list drew attention, the atmosphere remained rooted in the experience itself, with guests engaging directly in the culinary moments rather than observing them from afar.
Dining at the Core of the Los Cabos Experience
Dining continues to anchor the identity of Nobu Hotel Los Cabos. The property’s food and beverage program is known for pairing the iconic Nobu menu with locally inspired specialties, all presented within design-forward indoor and outdoor venues overlooking the Pacific. The anniversary event highlighted this balance, reinforcing the hotel’s reputation for combining refined technique with a relaxed coastal sensibility.
Reservations at Nobu Hotel Los Cabos are available year-round, allowing guests to experience the brand’s signature dining approach beyond special event weekends.
A Property Designed Around Place
Crafted by Chef Nobu Matsuhisa alongside co-founders Robert De Niro and Meir Teper, Nobu Hotel and Residences Los Cabos brings a distinctly Japanese aesthetic to the shores of Cabo San Lucas. The 200-room resort and four residences blend contemporary Japanese minimalism with locally sourced Mexican materials, creating a setting that feels intentional and understated.
Beyond its restaurants, the property features a luxury spa and wellness space, retail offerings, event and meeting venues, pickleball courts, and a variety of lounging and dining environments designed to take advantage of the oceanfront location.
Closing Thoughts
The Taste of Nobu anniversary event served as a reminder of why Los Cabos remains central to the brand’s global presence. By bringing guests into Chef Nobu Matsuhisa’s process through hands-on experiences and thoughtfully curated moments, the celebration reinforced the idea that Nobu is as much about connection and craft as it is about cuisine. Set against the Pacific, the weekend captured the spirit of the property and the philosophy that continues to define the Nobu name.
