Taste of Nobu Returns to Los Cabos with a Multi-Day Culinary Celebration Hosted by Chef Nobu Matsuhisa

The Taste of Nobu anniversary event served as a reminder of why Los Cabos remains central to the brand’s global presence. By bringing guests into Chef Nobu Matsuhisa’s process through hands-on experiences and thoughtfully curated moments, the celebration reinforced the idea that Nobu is as much about connection and craft as it is about cuisine. Set against the Pacific, the weekend captured the spirit of the property and the philosophy that continues to define the Nobu name.