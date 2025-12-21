The Patio at Continuum to Host Italian Culinary Legend Dario Cecchini for the South Beach Wine & Food Festival®

“We’re pleased to announce our seventh year of official participation in the South Beach Wine & Food Festival. We’re excited to welcome back one of Italy’s most popular culinary personalities to collaborate on a highly anticipated menu with our very own Miami talent, Chef Claudio. It’s been five years since our residents experienced Chef Dario’s entertaining take on his delicious cuts, and we had to bring him back due to the high demand from our homeowners. The combined flairs of both Italian maestros will be sure to offer our guests at The Patio an evening of culinary excellence.”

Rishi Idnani, Managing Director at the Continuum