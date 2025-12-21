The Patio at Continuum to Host Italian Culinary Legend Dario Cecchini for the South Beach Wine & Food Festival®

The Patio at Continuum
The World’s Most Famous Butcher joins Executive Chef Claudio Lobina at the iconic Miami Beach residences for a seventh annual intimate dinner.
Miami Beach, FL – December 12th, 2025Continuum, South Florida’s premier resort-style oceanfront condominium residences, announces its seventh year of participation in The Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (SOBEWFF®), taking place February 19–22, 2026. South Florida’s iconic name in luxury living will be joining forces with one of today’s most celebrated Italian chef personalities who will return to the beachfront residences for a highly anticipated encore.

The Patio restaurant at the Continuum in Miami Beach will once again present a preeminent evening of majestic gastronomy under the stars, hosted by the iconic Dario Cecchini, who will join forces with The Patio’s Executive Chef Claudio Lobina on Saturday, February 21st starting at 7:00 p.m. Continuum residents and guests will enjoy a decadent four-course dinner menu featuring world class cuisine by two of today’s leading culinary maestros. A limited number of tickets remain available to purchase at www.sobewff.org.

The World’s Most Famous Butcher, Dario Cecchini, is renowned worldwide for his theatrical approach to meat from his family’s centuries-old butcher legacy in Panzano, Italy, bringing passion, humor, and artistry to every cut.  Cecchini’s eighth generation passion for his craft inspires everyone around him at Antica Macelleria Cecchini in Chianti, and is only matched by his invigorating passion for life. The master of meat will combine forces with The Patio’s Executive Chef, Claudio Lobina, for an eclectic dining experience that marries traditional Italian cuisine from multiple regions.

“We’re pleased to announce our seventh year of official participation in the South Beach Wine & Food Festival. We’re excited to welcome back one of Italy’s most popular culinary personalities to collaborate on a highly anticipated menu with our very own Miami talent, Chef Claudio. It’s been five years since our residents experienced Chef Dario’s entertaining take on his delicious cuts, and we had to bring him back due to the high demand from our homeowners. The combined flairs of both Italian maestros will be sure to offer our guests at The Patio an evening of culinary excellence.”

Rishi Idnani, Managing Director at the Continuum

Dario Cecchini will be showcasing his respective signature favorites as he headlines this exclusive SOBEWFF® event alongside Claudio Lobina from The Patio at Continuum. Chef Lobina will join forces with Cecchini to bring his own flavors of the Italian and Mediterranean region to form a truly eclectic menu. Guests will enjoy an exclusive menu comprising of Crostino di Chianti Crudo, Porcini mushroom and black truffle cake, Pumpkin risotto with speck crumbles, La Nostra Francesina with Braised Beef and Onion, Bistecca Fiorentina (Florentine Style Porterhouse), and homemade tiramisu.

Nestled in the center of the Continuum’s sublime grounds, The Patio restaurant will transport diners to an outdoor oasis for this special SOBEWFF® dinner, paired with a delicious selection of wines from the Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits portfolio.

For more information on this year’s Festival and to purchase tickets, visit www.sobewff.org. For further information on the Continuum, visit www.ContinuumSB.com.

Mary Lou’s Announces the Return of its Coveted Sushi by Boū Chef in Residence Program for Palm Beach Season

