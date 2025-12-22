Knaus Berry Farm Announces Grand Opening at New Location on Monday, December 22
MIAMI, FL (December 2025) – Beloved Knaus Berry Farm will open its doors on Monday, December 22, at its new location in the Redlands under new ownership, marking the start of a new season and a new chapter for the bakery known for its legendary cinnamon rolls and milkshakes. Knaus Berry Farm will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year's Day.
While the location and ownership are new, the Knaus family’s recipes and traditions remain unchanged. The family is staying on board as consultants, ensuring that every roll, shake, and other favorites live up to the same homemade quality customers have loved since 1956. Customers can expect to see the same friendly, familiar faces from the old location, including longtime Bakery Manager Thomas Blocher, who will stay closely involved as a kitchen consultant to ensure the cinnamon rolls everyone loves remain the same.
“The family felt it was time for a change, not in product or brand, but in the overall vision. We wanted someone who would carry on the tradition of commitment to quality and community, individuals who are appreciative, respectful, and aligned with the spirit of Knaus Berry Farm. We never publicly announced an intention to sell; instead, we intentionally sought out the right
people with similar values. We believe we’ve found that in the new owners, and we’re excited to see how the next chapter in the story of Knaus Berry Farm will evolve,” said Blocher.
Much of what makes Knaus Berry Farm so special has been thoughtfully preserved, including the original shake stand, which dates back to the 1980s, has been carefully refurbished and relocated to the new location. The new location includes some of the original kitchen equipment, but they’ve updated the oven to hopefully meet the demand.
The same artist who created the menu board featuring all of their signature bakery items has created a new, identical version of the original at the new location. Keeping some of the original equipment and adding the items discussed above will allow the team to operate in a similar manner to the original location, as the new owners wanted to ensure they are not reinventing something that was working quite well before.
“We’re honored to carry on a 70-year South Florida tradition,” said Joel White, who co-owns the business along with local investors. “Knaus Berry Farm has always been about family and community, and I am excited to continue that tradition.”
A longtime hospitality professional, White emphasizes that the new ownership is focused on stewardship rather than reinvention. Visitors can expect the same products, recipes, and experience that have made Knaus Berry Farm a local treasure for generations. Cinnamon rolls remain remarkably affordable at $1.45 each ($8.90 for a half-dozen, $17.40 for a dozen), milkshakes are $6.60 for a small and $8.00 for a large, and cakes and cheesecakes are $12–$13.
The new location also introduces a few guest-friendly upgrades, including more parking, guest bathrooms, credit card payments, open on Sundays (closed on Mondays), and shade for people waiting in line, all designed to enhance the customer experience.
Knaus Berry Farm will continue to sell locally grown produce and vegetables from local farms, including Sam S. Accursio & Sons Farms. Due to the timing of the move, U-Pick strawberries will not be available this season, but White says they plan to return next season.
The new Knaus Berry Farm will open for the season on December 22 at 16790 SW 177th Ave, Miami, FL 33187, just a few miles north of the original Homestead location.
Directions from the old location: Go west on Coconut Palm Drive to Krome Avenue (SR 997), then north to SW 168th Street.
Hours of operation are Tuesday through Sunday, 8 am - 5:30 pm.
For updates, follow @KnausBerryFarm on Instagram.
