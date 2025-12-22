Knaus Berry Farm Announces Grand Opening at New Location on Monday, December 22

“The family felt it was time for a change, not in product or brand, but in the overall vision. We wanted someone who would carry on the tradition of commitment to quality and community, individuals who are appreciative, respectful, and aligned with the spirit of Knaus Berry Farm. We never publicly announced an intention to sell; instead, we intentionally sought out the right

people with similar values. We believe we’ve found that in the new owners, and we’re excited to see how the next chapter in the story of Knaus Berry Farm will evolve,” said Blocher.