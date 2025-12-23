Dorsia Unveils Exclusive Ski & Sun Collection for 2025 Holiday Season
16th December 2025 – Dorsia, the global leader in tech-driven hospitality, offering its members exclusive access to the world’s most in-demand restaurant reservations and cultural experiences, today announces a new Ski & Sun Collection ahead of the Holiday Season. Returning for the second year, this curated selection of winter destinations promises exclusive access for those seeking alpine adventure or tropical relaxation. With Ski & Sun, Dorsia introduces members to the most coveted reservations, exclusive events and member-only experiences across locales including Aspen, Courchevel and St. Barths. Launching on the platform this year, Palm Beach will round out the collection, bringing Dorsia members access to hot spots like Mary Lou’s and Cafe Boulud. Combined with Dorsia's selection of the hottest tables in Miami, the Ski & Sun collection is a 'one-stop shop' for winter travel, allowing members to touch down and tap in wherever they land.
Ski
Aspen - Kicking off Ski & Sun in style, Dorsia will be continuing its partnership with The Snow Lodge, located at The St. Regis Aspen Resort, for the 2025/2026 season, offering members access to high energy Après-skis and headlining musical performances. This will include fresh access to private dining space Caviar Kaspaia at The Jade Room, and Marea which will be taking over The Supper Club, both located at The Snow Lodge. The Snow Lodge will also be holding its famed DJ events at the St. Regis, and is launching the Apres Ski Club in Snowmass at The Viewline Resort; both seasonal DJ lineups are bookable on Dorsia. Dorsia has also announced a number of new partners in the city, including the chic restaurant and bar ZIGZAG Aspen, Catch Steak Aspen, and Aspen Hospitality Group’s roster of contemporary Italian restaurants; Duemani and Angelos will feature a cosy yet sophisticated Yurt Dining Experience for up to fourteen guests.
Courchevel - Dorsia members can make the French Alps their picturesque Après-ski playground this season. Back for 2025, members can reserve tables and experiences at the most coveted restaurants and clubs in this iconic winter hot spot, with Le Café, Le Ferme Saint Amour, Kinugawa, Baïes, La Mangeoire, Le Panoramic, Maya Altitude, Cat Club and new addition MayaBay Courchevel, all exclusively on Dorsia.
Sun
St. Barths - For those chasing sunnier skies, Dorsia has an unparalleled selection of St. Barths' finest daylife and nightlife events, along with the hardest to get restaurant reservations. Members can seamlessly immerse themselves in the island’s best offerings from the moment they arrive, including Le Café, La Petit Plage, NAO Beach, Le Ti, and Black Ginger. In true St. Barth's form, members can also dance on impossible-to-get tables at the best beach clubs on the island, starting on New Years Eve at Le Ti. Throughout the Season, Dorsia members can book tables at NAO for DJ sets and VIP section for events at Francés Mercier.
South Florida - Dorsia members will now have top-tier hospitality venues available to them in the winter enclave of Palm Beach, including Cafe Boulud, the acclaimed French restaurant from Chef Daniel Boulud (considered one of America’s leading culinary authorities), Marylou’s for decadent dining and cocktails, Malka, and Lola 41.
For the hardest-to-get reservations in Miami, Dorsia now offers members access to impossible tables at global hotspots Mila, Zuma, Yasu, Ava Mediterranean, Bey Bey, Las Lap and Le Specialita.
New Year’s Eve
In partnership with the Dinex Group, Dorsia will host a members-only New Year's Eve celebration entitled NYE in the Sky, featuring cuisine from Daniel Boulud and immersive activations to transport guests into 2026.
In addition, best-in-class NYE inventory is available on Dorsia at hotspots across the globe so members can plan their entire holiday experience with ease:
The Surf Lodge heads to St. Barths for New Year's Eve, where Dorsia members can secure VIP tables for BLOND:ISH, who will be headlining Hôtel Le Toiny
In Aspen, Dorsia members can celebrate at The Snow Lodge with performances by Disclosure and ZHU in the grand ballroom at The St. Regis, while Angelo’s and Duemani will both be offering a decadent dinner, followed by live performances and DJ sets
In NYC, guests can opt for a soiree at Barlume where members are invited to an end of year party with Mediterranean bites, an open bar and live music from Greg Banks before DJ sets carry on the celebration. At Crane Club, Dorsia members can party in gala attire with an indulgent seated dinner and live band.
Over in London, Straker’s will offer caviar, lobster, beef fillet and bubbles whilst LPM London will be hosting a black-tie soiree with cocktails, wine and incredible live entertainment. Members club Upstairs at Langan’s will be celebrating with ‘A Havana Affair’ black tie event.
Ski & Sun reservations are live and bookable on the Dorsia app; members can expect to see new locations and happenings throughout the season. New members can apply and select their membership tier by downloading Dorsia. For more information and images contact dorsia@bacchus.agency
