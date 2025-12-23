Dorsia Unveils Exclusive Ski & Sun Collection for 2025 Holiday Season

Aspen - Kicking off Ski & Sun in style, Dorsia will be continuing its partnership with The Snow Lodge, located at The St. Regis Aspen Resort, for the 2025/2026 season, offering members access to high energy Après-skis and headlining musical performances. This will include fresh access to private dining space Caviar Kaspaia at The Jade Room, and Marea which will be taking over The Supper Club, both located at The Snow Lodge. The Snow Lodge will also be holding its famed DJ events at the St. Regis, and is launching the Apres Ski Club in Snowmass at The Viewline Resort; both seasonal DJ lineups are bookable on Dorsia. Dorsia has also announced a number of new partners in the city, including the chic restaurant and bar ZIGZAG Aspen, Catch Steak Aspen, and Aspen Hospitality Group’s roster of contemporary Italian restaurants; Duemani and Angelos will feature a cosy yet sophisticated Yurt Dining Experience for up to fourteen guests.