Glass House Boca Raton Unveils Fully Renovated Sales Gallery Showcasing Luxury Finishes and Design
Boca Raton, Fla. ― December 17, 2025 —Developer 280 E Palmetto Park Road, LLC has completed a comprehensive renovation of the Glass House Boca Raton sales gallery, offering prospective buyers an enhanced experience that reflects the sophisticated design and premium finishes found throughout the boutique luxury condominium development.
The enhanced sales gallery, located at 221 E Palmetto Park Road, now features a completely reimagined kitchen appointed with a full suite of Miele appliances, quartzite countertops and European cabinetry. New porcelain tile flooring flows throughout the space, while the powder room has been transformed with refined finishes, including updated walls, countertops and fixtures.
The upgraded sales gallery also features a mock-up shower installation, allowing prospective buyers to experience firsthand the quality of plumbing fixtures and wall finishes that will be featured in Glass House residences.
"The sales gallery provides an authentic preview of the exceptional quality and attention to detail that define every residence at Glass House Boca Raton. We wanted to create a space where buyers can truly experience the level of craftsmanship and luxury finishes they will enjoy in their residences."
Noam Ziv, Partner and CEO of 280 E Palmetto Park Road, LLC
Glass House Boca Raton is the first modern glass residential building in downtown Boca Raton, featuring 28 luxury residences across nine stories. Three- to four-bedroom residences priced from $3.4 million to over $7 million remain available. Each residence showcases timeless finishes by Spectrum Interior Design, gourmet kitchens with Miele appliance suites, engineered stone countertops and expansive terraces with glass railings.
The development's rooftop pool oasis features a French Riviera-inspired design with a pool, Jacuzzi, private cabanas, outdoor catering kitchen with barbecue, covered seating area, fire pit lounge and panoramic views of the ocean, Intracoastal and golf course. Additional amenities include state-of-the-art fitness center with spa, sauna, steam room, and experience shower and recovery area, a residents-only lounge and 24-hour concierge service.
Douglas Elliman Development Marketing serves as the exclusive sales and marketing team for Glass House Boca Raton.
Prospective buyers may schedule a private presentation at the Glass House sales gallery, located at 221 E Palmetto Park Road, Boca Raton, FL 33432, or call 561-232-2644 for more information.
