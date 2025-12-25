Lefferts Breaks Ground on Palma Miami Beach Residences, A Luxury Condominium in North Beach

“We’re proud to help shape North Beach’s next chapter of growth. The tremendous global response to PALMA from buyers across North and South America and beyond confirms that people aren’t just drawn to the residences, but to being part of North Beach’s evolution. Years ago, we recognized this potential and worked closely with the City of Miami Beach to establish a framework for thoughtful, future-focused development. PALMA continues that vision, delivering lifestyle-driven homes that honor the character of this vibrant neighborhood while supporting its ongoing transformation.”

Mendy Chudaitov, Founder of Lefferts