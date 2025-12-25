Lefferts Breaks Ground on Palma Miami Beach Residences, A Luxury Condominium in North Beach
MIAMI BEACH, FL (December 18, 2025) – Real estate development firm Lefferts marked a defining moment in the ongoing evolution of Miami Beach’s North Beach (NoBe) neighborhood with the groundbreaking of PALMA Miami Beach Residences. The 14-story, 126-residence condominium tower symbolizes NoBe’s next chapter—one that welcomes new residents while honoring the area’s distinct charm. Designed to enhance walkability, elevate local amenities, and strengthen the fabric of this oceanside community, PALMA represents a meaningful opportunity for more people to call this idyllic corner of Miami Beach home. The project is expected to be completed by late 2027.
The occasion was commemorated with a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, December 16, attended by city officials and members of the business and residential community. The event also featured a performance by American singer-songwriter Maya Azucena, who regularly performs at La Poubelle, NoBe’s beloved cabaret piano bar (recently named Best New Performance Venue in Time Out Miami.
“We’re proud to help shape North Beach’s next chapter of growth. The tremendous global response to PALMA from buyers across North and South America and beyond confirms that people aren’t just drawn to the residences, but to being part of North Beach’s evolution. Years ago, we recognized this potential and worked closely with the City of Miami Beach to establish a framework for thoughtful, future-focused development. PALMA continues that vision, delivering lifestyle-driven homes that honor the character of this vibrant neighborhood while supporting its ongoing transformation.”
Mendy Chudaitov, Founder of Lefferts
Located at 600 71st St., just a short walk from the beach, PALMA is a turnkey condominium designed by national architecture firm Built Form. The 127,600-square-foot project will feature fully furnished one- and two-bedroom residences, along with seven penthouses, ranging from 405-1,342 square feet. Pricing starts in the $650,000s, and the building will have no minimum rental restrictions. Cervera Real Estate is the exclusive sales and marketing firm for the property.
During the ceremony, Alicia Cervera, managing partner and principal of Cervera Real Estate, announced that 50% of the residences have already been sold. PALMA has seen strong buyer satisfaction and sustained sales momentum, with international demand led by the South American market (over 64%), followed by domestic buyers, who account for 20%. Buyers are drawn to the NoBe lifestyle, the proximity to the beach, and the neighborhood’s long-term upside.
All residences at PALMA boast private balconies, high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling impact-resistant glass doors, with select units offering views of the Intracoastal. Kitchens will feature European cabinetry and high-end Bosch appliances, as well as stylish stone countertops and backsplashes and contemporary under-mounted sinks. Bathrooms will be equally well-appointed with European cabinetry, stone surfaces, dual-faucet porcelain sinks, frameless glass showers and premium fixtures. Each unit will include a washer and dryer, high-speed Wi-Fi, and an energy-efficient central air-conditioning and heating system.
PALMA will also comprise 8,500 square feet of ground-floor retail and more than 10,000 square feet of elevated amenities curated by Studio Ramirez, including a resort-style pool deck, a wellness hot tub, an arctic cold plunge, an outdoor summer kitchen, and a private lounge with indoor/outdoor bar seating. Residents will also enjoy a media and game lounge and a Technogym-equipped fitness center. A 24-hour attended, double-height lobby with floor-to-ceiling windows will serve as the property’s grand entrance. Design elements throughout reflect Miami Beach’s tropical energy and natural beauty, including an abstract sculptural light fixture in the lobby and a custom, large-scale ceramic mural on the pool deck.
Situated in the heart of pedestrian-friendly NoBe, PALMA provides walkable access to recreation, retail shops, music venues, cultural institutions and a dynamic dining scene rooted in beloved local favorites. The neighborhood is also characterized by its Miami Modernist (MiMo) architecture and abundant green spaces. Nearby landmarks include the Miami Beach Tennis Academy, North Shore Park Youth Center, the Miami Beach Bandshell, Normandy Shores Golf Club and the forthcoming 72nd Street Community Complex, which will contain a rooftop Olympic-size pool, a library and media center, an indoor gym with a running track, green space and more.
PALMA is the second development in Lefferts’ three-project plan to reshape NoBe. Earlier this year, the firm completed 72 Park—a 22-story, 206-unit condominium tower and the first new residential project built in the district in many years. Next in the pipeline is 72 Carlyle, a 19-story, 134-unit luxury condominium designed by Piero Lissoni, which will further expand the company’s presence in the area. In total, Lefferts has invested $730 million into North Beach through its three developments—underscoring the firm’s deep, ongoing commitment to the neighborhood’s future.
Lefferts’ vision for NoBe began in 2019 when Chudaitov expanded his development focus from New York City to South Florida. Recognizing the neighborhood’s potential, he was the first to seize on a 2017 voter-approved increase in floor area ratio (FAR) within the North Beach Town Center that allowed for greater density and revitalization. Since then, momentum has accelerated, with additional developers now investing in the area, positioning NoBe as Miami Beach’s next frontier.
