Luke Evans Celebrates Broadway Debut with Star-Studded Rooftop Bash in NYC
NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With his Broadway debut just around the corner, actor and musician Luke Evans gathered friends, collaborators, and tastemakers for a festive holiday celebration high above Manhattan at PUBLIC Hotel's rooftop, hosted alongside BDXY Studio co-founder Fran Tomas and Chrome Horse Society Tequila founder Jack Morgan.
The evening opened with an intimate rooftop dinner overlooking the New York skyline, where guests enjoyed bespoke Chrome Horse Society Tequila cocktails before the celebration shifted into a high-energy late-night dance party.
The event brought together the worlds of entertainment, fashion, and spirits, reflecting Chrome Horse Society's growing presence at the intersection of culture and modern luxury.
Internationally renowned DJ Eliad Cohen set the tone for the night, culminating in a surprise live performance by Evans and Cohen of Evans' song "Only One of You," reimagined in a custom remix for the occasion.
The performance marked a celebratory moment ahead of Evans' highly anticipated Broadway debut and underscored BDXY's continued momentum.
Notable guests included Ariana Rockefeller, Alex and Keytt Lundqvist, Shangela, Mamie Gummer, Kate Krone, Kevin Carrigan, and other friends of the brands, making the evening a standout highlight of New York's holiday social calendar.
Chrome Horse Society Tequila continues to align with influential creatives and cultural leaders, positioning the brand as a modern symbol of being in the right place, at the right time, with the right people.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.