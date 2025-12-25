Silverstein Properties Unveils the Highest Penthouse in Brooklyn at Brooklyn Tower
NEW YORK, NY – [December 17, 2025] – Silverstein Properties today unveiled the highest penthouse in Brooklyn: Penthouse 92 at Brooklyn Tower. Located at 85 Fleet Street, Brooklyn Tower is the tallest building in Brooklyn and the borough’s only supertall. Listed for $16.75 million, Penthouse 92 is the largest new development condominium on the Brooklyn market – a breathtaking, full-floor home that represents a new pinnacle of design and sophistication, as well as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a piece of New York architectural history.
Soaring over 1,000 feet above Brooklyn, this extraordinary 5,891-square-foot home features four bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, 12-foot ceilings, and sweeping 360-degree views of Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, and beyond.
“Brooklyn Tower is more than a residential building. It’s a statement of what Brooklyn has become: bold, design-driven, and world-class. This penthouse represents the culmination of that vision – a one-of-a-kind home that fuses architectural artistry with panoramic beauty, unlike anything else in New York.”
Shawn Katz, President of Silverstein Capital Partners
Brooklyn Tower itself is a triumph of modern design, with exterior architecture by renowned architecture firm SHoP Architects, interiors and amenities by Woods Bagot, and residences by AD 100 firm Gachot Studios. Rising from the historic Dime Savings Bank, the tower transforms classic geometry into a sleek landmark, featuring 143 condominiums and 398 rental units. Notably, the condominium residences at Brooklyn Tower begin at over 575 feet in the air, offering exceptional views from every home.
Within Penthouse 92, the expansive interiors balance architectural grandeur with intimate warmth. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame sweeping, never-before-seen panoramic views of the city skyline, offering abundant light in every room. Details like European White Oak floors and rich mahogany millwork create a timeless and sophisticated palette. Finishes across the home are state-of-the-art, from Honed Breccia Capria marble primary bath to a chef’s kitchen outfitted with Absolute Black stone countertops, oil-rubbed bronze Waterworks fixtures, and fully integrated Miele appliances. Finally, custom interiors curated by Brooklyn-based Susan Clark of Radnor throughout the home add a final layer of refinement, blending bespoke craftsmanship with a warm, modern sensibility.
"Penthouse 92 introduces a level of luxury and scale that Brooklyn hasn't seen before, and won't come around again anytime soon. This home at Brooklyn Tower rivals any penthouse in Manhattan with views that have never existed before, offering a perspective of its own that redefines what sky-high living is in New York City."
Tricia Cole, Executive Managing Director of Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group
Brooklyn Tower offers an extensive suite of state-of-the-art amenities to complement its elegant residences. Notably, it will be home to Brooklyn’s largest Life Time location, spanning approximately 80,000 square feet. Additional amenities that are exclusive to residents include private sky lounges and terraces on the 66th and 85th floors that provide sweeping city views, along with indoor and outdoor leisure spaces that offer tranquil retreats.
Entry pricing for condominiums at Brooklyn Tower condos begins at $965,000, with residences spanning from studios to four-bedrooms. For more information or to schedule a private tour, please visit: brooklyntowercondos.com.
