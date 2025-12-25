Ugo Colombo’s CMC Group Completes Vita at Grove Isle in Miami’s Coconut Grove Neighborhood
MIAMI, FL – December 17, 2025 – Renowned Miami developer Ugo Colombo’s CMC Group has officially delivered its most sophisticated development to date, Vita at Grove Isle, marking the pinnacle of the firm’s three-decade commitment to elevating Miami’s luxury residential landscape. The 7-story boutique condominium features 65 ultra-luxury residences and is located on the exclusive 20-acre private island of Grove Isle, situated just offshore of Miami’s Coconut Grove enclave. Following the receipt of the building’s Temporary Certificate of Occupancy (TCO), closings have now commenced as residents begin to take ownership of their units and prepare for move-ins.
Since its 2023 sales launch and groundbreaking, Vita has attracted a predominantly domestic buyer pool, including many local Miami residents relocating from large estate homes in nearby affluent neighborhoods. Drawn to Vita’s expansive, estate-like floor plans, these buyers value the ability to downsize without compromising space, while gaining the convenience, privacy, and lock-and-leave ease of luxury condominium living. As the only new luxury condominium delivering in Coconut Grove this year, Vita also offers the advantage of immediate occupancy for buyers eager to transition seamlessly into their new homes.
The majority of Vita’s residences have already been sold, leaving a limited selection of available inventory priced from $6.5 million, including a two-story penthouse with a private pool and rooftop terrace priced at $22 million.
“Vita at Grove Isle represents the culmination of years of careful planning, thoughtful design, and an unwavering attention to detail. Our goal was to deliver a level of quality, privacy, and craftsmanship that feels truly special, something worthy of this remarkable island. Seeing Vita come to life is incredibly meaningful, and I’m proud of what we have created.”
Ugo Colombo, Founder of CMC Group
Every detail of Vita, from its layouts and smart-home systems to the fine marbles sourced directly from Italy, was personally overseen by Ugo Colombo, a Milan native with an unmatched eye for luxury. His involvement touched every corner of the project, from the building’s façade engineering to custom furnishings and advanced lighting and climate technologies, resulting in a seamless living experience defined by craftsmanship and enduring quality.
Vita’s completion marks the latest milestone in Ugo Colombo’s three-decade legacy of shaping Miami’s skyline. His commitment to timeless style, breathtaking luxury, and meticulous detail has been a constant in the sea of change defining Miami real estate. Since igniting the city’s luxury condominium boom with Bristol Tower and Santa Maria in the early 1990s, Colombo has continued to deliver a selective and curated portfolio of best-in-class developments including Porto Vita, Grovenor House, EPIC Hotel & Residences, Brickell Flatiron, and most recently Onda Residences in Bay Harbor Islands, all of which have retained their value and remain synonymous with elevated design and craftsmanship.
“Delivering Vita at Grove Isle is especially meaningful for us because we only take on one or two developments at a time, allowing us to pour our full attention into every detail. Under Ugo’s leadership, every element, from the caliber of materials to the integrity of the design, was thoughtfully considered to ensure Vita feels like a collection of private homes, a true waterfront retreat accessible only by a private bridge. It reflects the standard of quality and craftsmanship that has guided Ugo’s work for years and continues to set our developments apart.”
Christine Martínez de Castro, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer of CMC Group
For the design of Vita, Colombo partnered with global architecture and design firm CallisonRTKL, local architecture firm S&E Architects, and Italian designers Carlo and Paolo Colombo of A++ Architecture to create one-of-a-kind interior and amenity spaces. Vita’s three elegantly curved buildings – Mare, Luce and Sole – are designed to showcase a single architectural structure mirroring the natural contours of the island, while maximizing panoramic views of the sparkling Biscayne Bay from every residence.
Resident amenities include a private bayfront pool, Pickel and Padel courts, poolside bar and lounge, a state-of-the-art fitness center and spa, and membership to the “Grove Isle Racquet and Yacht Club,” which features a Club pool with adjacent bar as well as night-lit tennis. Residents and their guests will also enjoy access to La Sponda, an elevated Italian dining concept from Gioia Hospitality Group, the team behind Miami’s acclaimed Daniel’s, opening in 2026 for lunch, dinner, and cocktails.
The level of planning that has gone into Vita’s architecture and amenities is matched only by the detail paid to the design of its residences. Units feature dedicated elevators with private foyers, contemporary Italian-designed open-concept kitchens equipped with concealed, top-of-the-line Miele appliances, and elegant bathrooms showcasing custom Italian cabinetry, European designer fixtures, hand-selected book-matched marble, and masterfully crafted Italian stonework. Additionally, each home offers at least 10-foot ceilings from finished floor to drop ceiling, pre-installed smart home automation for seamless control of lighting, climate, and air/water filtration systems, and high-performance soundproofing for unparalleled privacy and comfort.
Vita’s exclusive collection of 12 two-story penthouses elevates the experience further with private rooftop terraces offering full-size swimming pools and summer kitchens allowing for year-round outdoor dining, lounging and entertaining. Inside, each penthouse features drop ceilings and soaring 11-foot finished ceiling heights that enhance the home’s sense of volume and elegance.
Grove Isle is one of the most exclusive residential locations in Miami. Spanning 20 acres, the gated private island in Coconut Grove is just minutes away from mainland Miami via the scenic Grove Isle bridge. The secluded community is highly prized by residents as a peaceful haven with panoramic bay views, in close proximity to Miami’s best shopping, elite schools, chef-driven restaurants, world-class arts and culture, and destinations such as Brickell, Miami Beach and Coral Gables.
As Colombo celebrates the completion of Vita, CMC Group is already ushering in its next chapter with the recent groundbreaking of the Four Seasons Private Residences Coconut Grove, the firm’s newest ultra-luxury development in partnership with Fort Partners. Poised to become one of Miami’s most distinguished addresses, the project continues CMC’s tradition of delivering meticulously crafted, design-forward residences that elevate the city’s skyline and reinforce its position as a global luxury destination.
For more information about Vita at Grove Isle, including sales opportunities, please contact the sales team at (305) 400-7400 or info@vitagroveisle.com. Learn more at www.vitagroveisle.com.
