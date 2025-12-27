Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor Invest in QWEEN, India's First 100% Natural Luxury Jewellery Brand

"I've been fortunate to grow up around incredible women - my mother, sister, cousins, and now my wife - each strong, independent, opinionated in their own beautiful way. They've never waited for anyone's validation to be who they are. And watching them take up their deserved space in the world unapologetically, has been what has made me a better man. That's what drew me to QWEEN. This isn't just a jewellery brand, it's a movement that celebrates a woman's right to be seen, heard, and celebrated on her own terms. I've always felt that the young women who watch my films, who shape the culture of this country, deserve a jewellery brand that relates to them, not their grandmother's legacy. Something bold. Fierce. Real. Precious. QWEEN gives them that. This isn't about crowning her. It's about watching her wear her crown, her way. That's the story I want to stand behind."

Ranbir Kapoor