Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor Invest in QWEEN, India's First 100% Natural Luxury Jewellery Brand
BANGALORE, India, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bollywood icons Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor have invested an undisclosed amount in QWEEN, India's first 100% natural self-discovery experiential luxury jewellery brand launching in February 2026. Their participation follows the ₹1000 crore strategic investment by Rosy Blue and Kashikey Co. Ltd., signalling strong conviction in the brand's long-term potential, giving the brand a foundation of trust and credibility. Kashikey, the 100-year-old Japanese luxury retailer helped QWEEN with their initial investment and later Rosy Blue with six decades of sourcing expertise became the supply chain partners for QWEEN.
India's first self-discovery experiential retail store spanning 5,000 - 6,000 sq. ft. is set to debut in Bangalore and Delhi. QWEEN aspires to reimagine jewellery for modern Indian women through purpose-led design, ethical craftsmanship, and a contemporary luxury experience while making the journey of buying fine, all natural jewellery invitational and unintimidating.
"I've always believed in supporting ideas that are rooted in authenticity and long-term thinking. QWEEN stood out to me as a brand that's not only building beautiful jewellery but doing it mindfully with respect for people, processes, and purpose. I'm happy to be a part of a journey that is both creative and conscious."
Aamir Khan
"I've been fortunate to grow up around incredible women - my mother, sister, cousins, and now my wife - each strong, independent, opinionated in their own beautiful way. They've never waited for anyone's validation to be who they are. And watching them take up their deserved space in the world unapologetically, has been what has made me a better man. That's what drew me to QWEEN. This isn't just a jewellery brand, it's a movement that celebrates a woman's right to be seen, heard, and celebrated on her own terms. I've always felt that the young women who watch my films, who shape the culture of this country, deserve a jewellery brand that relates to them, not their grandmother's legacy. Something bold. Fierce. Real. Precious. QWEEN gives them that. This isn't about crowning her. It's about watching her wear her crown, her way. That's the story I want to stand behind."
Ranbir Kapoor
QWEEN was built on a simple belief: jewellery should invite self-discovery, not intimidation. The trust Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor have placed in our brand reinforces our conviction that this is a culturally relevant, long-term opportunity, one that puts women at the centre of the jewellery shopping experience.
Amit Kumar, CEO & Founder, QWEEN
In a market increasingly driven by mass-produced, FMCG-style jewellery, QWEEN renews focus on what is real, rare, ethically sourced and entirely ALL NATURAL. QWEEN will introduce 20+ collections and 3,000+ SKUs featuring 100% natural diamonds, gemstones, gold, and silver jewellery. The assortment will include 7 distinctive colours of gold and 7 shades of natural diamonds, designed for both everyday wear and special occasions.
