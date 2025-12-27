Revelstoke Mountain Resort Releases New Real Estate Offerings as a Premier North American Mountain Development

The Benchlands Residences will introduce 43 new condo units ranging from one to three bedrooms, starting at $549,000 CAD, as part of the December 17 release. With three of the eight available townhomes pre-sold, Benchlands is envisioned as a master-planned community that will include future condominiums, additional townhomes and estate lots. Minutes from RMR and neighbouring the new Cabot Revelstoke golf course, Benchlands offers thoughtfully designed homes connected to world-class skiing, vibrant community spaces and year-round outdoor adventure. Ranging from 2,100 to 2,600 sq. ft. with three- and four-bedroom layouts, and opportunities for legal suites for rental income in many units, the townhomes bring a modern approach to mountain living, with more inventory coming soon.