PTC Showcases Intelligent Product Lifecycle Vision with Lamborghini at CES 2026
LAS VEGAS, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced that it will demonstrate how Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A can leverage the Intelligent Product Lifecycle to improve the development process by creating a centralized product data foundation that connects design, engineering, and operations, and enables AI-driven transformation.
PTC has been collaborating with Lamborghini, known for its high-performance luxury sports cars, to prepare for future challenges. Lamborghini has adopted PTC's Windchill® product lifecycle management (PLM) and Codebeamer® application lifecycle management (ALM) solutions to enable end-to-end traceability of product data, streamline engineering change management, and improve collaboration across the company.
In addition to Windchill and Codebeamer, Lamborghini uses PTC's Creo® computer-aided design (CAD) solution for the design of its complex engines. By leveraging CAD, PLM, and ALM to unify key engineering disciplines and broaden access to technical data, Lamborghini is accelerating development cycles and delivering breakthrough and unexpected products without compromising its craftsmanship and performance.
"Our goal was not only to implement new tools, but to embrace a new way of working. By using Windchill and Codebeamer together, we can connect people, data, and processes to help us break down silos between departments, reduce development time, and deliver a product that truly meets our customer needs."
Federico Boni, Head of IT at Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A.
At CES 2026, the experience will feature Creo for detailed design, Codebeamer for requirements and software engineering, Windchill for product data management, and ServiceMax for field service execution. Powered by AI capabilities such as Codebeamer AI for requirements assistance, Windchill AI for parts rationalization, and ServiceMax AI for work order insights, the demonstration will showcase the full lifecycle of a new front bumper.
Lamborghini's vision for the future of performance vehicles is coming to life through the Intelligent Product Lifecycle. With Windchill, Codebeamer, and Creo, they are already strengthening their product data foundation to move faster, work smarter, and turn ambition into execution.
Robert Dahdah, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer, PTC.
The Lamborghini Revuelto will be featured at PTC's booth during CES 2026, where attendees are invited to experience the supporting demonstration "Supercharging Innovation with the Intelligent Product Lifecycle."
CES – Consumer Electronics Show 2026
Dates: January 6-9, 2026
Location: Las Vegas, NV
PTC Booth: LVCC, West Hall — 6027
