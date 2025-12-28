The King Mango Strut to Celebrate Another Outrageous Year
Coconut Grove, FL, December 8, 2025 -- The King Mango Strut Parade (KMS), Miami’s most delightfully irreverent tradition, is gearing up to kick off the new year with its signature blend of satire, spectacle, and community spirit. The Strut takes over Coconut Grove on Sunday, January 4, 2026, from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM.
Now in its 42nd year, the King Mango Strut began as a parody of the King Orange Bowl Jamboree Parade and has grown into a beloved local tradition that celebrates the weird, the wonderful, and the wildly unexpected.
With over 10,000 spectators, this free event invites everyone to laugh, cheer, and dance alongside hundreds of costumed “Strutters” lampooning the year’s most talked-about headlines. It’s an expression of what makes the Coconut Grove community so special: creativity with a bit of snark, an eagerness to get together with friends and neighbors, and a willingness to not take ourselves so seriously.
“We’re proud to keep that tradition going, especially in these times when we could all use a good laugh. We invite everyone to join us on January 4th, either to participate in or just experience the weirdest parade in the universe.”
Carl Levin, President of KMS
Participants are expected to satirize the weird and wonderful aspects of Miami with a bon vivant attitude using the 2026 theme “This is Fine”, based on the popular meme. “The meme is perfect for a satirical parade because it captures the absurdity of pretending everything’s okay when it clearly isn’t,” adds Levin. “It’s a feeling most people can relate to.” In the meme, a cartoon dog calmly sits in a room engulfed in flames, sipping coffee and saying, “This is fine.” It’s funny, dark, and painfully true to how people often cope with chaos, denial, or dysfunction, whether it’s in politics, the environment, or everyday life.
A growing list of groups has already registered, including the annual “Running of the Bull,” “Miami Labubu,” the “Rainbow Sidewalk Crushers,” “Making Argentina Great Again,” and “Ice Ice Baby,” among others. Participation is free, but you’ll need an open mind and a good sense of humor.
The Strut kicks off at the corner of Commodore Plaza and Main Highway, turns left onto Main Highway, left again onto Grand Avenue at CocoWalk, and finally left onto Commodore Plaza. Because the party doesn’t stop when the Strut ends, folks are invited to stick around for live entertainment at Commodore Plaza.
WHEN:
Sunday, January 4, 2026, from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m.
WHERE:
Coconut Grove, Florida
INFO:
No tickets required. Entry is completely free. To volunteer or register as a Strutter, visit www.kingmangostrut.org.
