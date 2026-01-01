Alfa Romeo Electrifies Miami Art Week With Iconic Design and Bold Creative Collaborations at Art Basel and BitBasel
AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Romeo kicks off Miami Art Week with a dynamic presence at both Art Basel and BitBasel, bringing the brand's distinctive Italian design, dynamic racing heritage and stunning craftsmanship to the forefront of the largest high-end art show in the United States. With more than 286 galleries from 38 countries converging on Miami Beach, the city became a global cultural epicenter — and Alfa Romeo played a starring role.
Hagerty Garage + Social
Alfa Romeo launched Art Week with an exclusive celebration at Hagerty Garage + Social on December 2. More than 200 attendees experienced an immersive journey through 115 years of Alfa Romeo history, anchored by a dazzling lineup that included the ultra-exclusive 33 Stradale, the upcoming 2026 Tonale SUV and a curated selection of legendary race cars. Among them was the iconic Alfa Romeo 155 V6 TI, famed for securing the 1993 DTM championship under the command of driver Nicola Larini.
The evening also showcased the evocative work of Italian artist and photographer Luca Artioli, whose fine-art automotive portraits filled the venue with vibrant motion and emotion. Using his signature intentional camera movement (ICM) technique, Artioli reimagines Alfa Romeo vehicles as impressionistic studies of speed, light and color, a fitting tribute to the brand's design-driven spirit.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.