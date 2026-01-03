Hundreds of Santas Take to the Slopes for Tamarack Resort's "Santa Skis Free" Tradition
TAMARACK, Idaho , Dec. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tamarack Resort celebrated Christmas Day with its annual Santa Skis Free tradition. Over 100 Santas, elves, and one cheeky grinch filled the slopes for a festive day of skiing, snowboarding, and holiday cheer.
Guests dressed in full Santa suits gathered throughout the morning before heading up the Mid-Mountain Lodge for lunch, pictures, and group laps—turning Upper Serenity ski run into a sea of red and white. The long-running event saw many returning Santas and welcomed quite a few first-timers as well. Families, friends, and holiday visitors lined the Village and Mid-Mountain Lodge to watch the spectacle, while participants stopped for photos, laughter, and warm breaks along the way.
The celebration continued with music, food, and après-ski festivities, creating a lively holiday atmosphere across the resort. Santa Skis Free has become a beloved Tamarack tradition, inviting guests of all ages to celebrate Christmas in a uniquely mountain-themed way.
Winter at Tamarack
The skiing Santa event is part of Tamarack's Enchanted Holidays programming, which features seasonal events designed to bring families together and create lasting winter memories.
Tamarack Resort boasts 1,610 acres of skiable terrain, 57 named runs, three terrain parks, and a vertical drop of 2,800 feet rising to a 7,700-foot summit. Guests can also enjoy Tamarack's full winter lineup, including alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, snowshoeing, fat-tire biking, lessons through Tamarack's Sports School, and seasonal events as part of the resort's Enchanted Holidays programming.
Plan Your Visit
For the latest updates on conditions, lift operations, terrain openings, and holiday events, visit tamarackidaho.com.
