Namron Hospitality Transforms Historic Art Deco Building Into Miami Beach’s Newest Boutique Hotel: Le Particulier Miami

“Our vision was never to recreate the past, but to channel it. This is one of those rare buildings that still holds Miami Beach's original optimism. We are restoring that spirit, its curves, its color, its confidence, while inviting a new generation to experience it. Our approach celebrates the golden Art Deco era not as nostalgia, but as energy: bold lines, pastel hues, and breezy glamour reborn for today’s traveler. This is not a reproduction of history, it’s a continuation of it.”

Namron Hospitality Founder Yves Naman