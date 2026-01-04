Namron Hospitality Transforms Historic Art Deco Building Into Miami Beach’s Newest Boutique Hotel: Le Particulier Miami
MIAMI BEACH, FL, NOVEMBER 2025 — Namron Hospitality, the award-winning hotel group known for its expansive portfolio of boutique properties in Mexico, will debut Le Particulier Miami on November 1.
Le Particulier is a new French-inspired hospitality concept by Namron, celebrated for curating spaces with distinct personalities influenced by their surroundings. Le Particulier’s flagship Miami property is a transformation of the restored Ocean Spray Hotel, a historic Art Deco landmark at 4130 Collins Avenue, steps from the Atlantic Ocean.
A Historic Building Reborn
The property was originally built in 1936 and designed by M.L. Hampton Associates, constructed by Belsham & Hampton.
Over time, it has also been known as the Carol Arms Hotel (from 1936 to 1939), before becoming more widely recognized as the Ocean Spray Hotel from 1939 onwards.
In the 1940s, as Miami Beach transformed into a hub for the U.S. Army Air Forces, this hotel served a vital role, offering lodging for servicemen during the war years.
It’s an Art Deco masterpiece and was officially added to the National Register of Historic Places on April 22, 2004.
Architecturally, it is classic Art Deco: concrete frame with decorative façades, shallow pillars flanking the windows, clean geometric lines, and decorative elements like horizontal banding and low-relief ornamentation.
A Design Story Written in Miami Colors
Situated in the heart of a neighborhood known for its legendary resorts and private clubs, gourmet dining, pristine beaches, and thriving cultural scene, Le Particulier channels the expressive glamour of 1980s Miami. Its design is iconic, colorful, and effortlessly chic, balancing retro touches with contemporary flair. Highlights include:
54 guest rooms occupy seven floors, with a color scheme that features shades of mint green, flamingo pink, ocean blue and vintage cream.
Original tiling and terrazzo floors; artful wallpapers with tropical-inspired motifs; rich velvets; crystal chandeliers, lighting and geometry that nod to 1930s craftsmanship.
An eye-popping exterior in pastel shades of purple and yellow with striking geometric patterns.
Redesigned bathrooms with brass finishes and glass-enclosed rainfall showers.
Light oak furnishings with rattan accents create a serene and beachy feel.
Fitness meets fun: Gym equipment includes one bike that allows you to blend your own smoothies.
A Taste of the Tulum Jungle
Dining at Le Particulier Miami evokes a wellness-inspired escape to the Mexican jungle with Los Bowls de Guadalupe, Namron’s signature vegan-forward culinary concept, which will be open as of November 15. Born in Tulum, the restaurant emphasizes conscious and clean eating with fresh ingredients served in nourishing organic bowls. The menu will feature smoothies and acaí bowls, veggie-based Buddha bowls, tuna and salmon poke bowls, and similar healthy dishes that showcase the bright, bold flavors of Mexico.
Los Bowls de Guadalupe isn’t the only homage to Namron’s roots in Riviera Maya. A forthcoming rooftop will offer a place for guests to connect with curated music, art, and a lush, sultry vibe reminiscent of the brand’s Tulum properties.
A New Cultural Reference Point in Miami Beach
Le Particulier Miami encourages visitors to immerse themselves in local culture through music, art, design, and programs that reflect the creative pulse and architectural legacy of the city. Urban explorers, cultural wanderers, and design lovers will appreciate the property’s prime location set within the Faena Arts District and Millionaires Row, with close proximity to cultural institutions like The Bass Museum of Art and Miami Beach Convention Center.
“Our vision was never to recreate the past, but to channel it. This is one of those rare buildings that still holds Miami Beach's original optimism. We are restoring that spirit, its curves, its color, its confidence, while inviting a new generation to experience it. Our approach celebrates the golden Art Deco era not as nostalgia, but as energy: bold lines, pastel hues, and breezy glamour reborn for today’s traveler. This is not a reproduction of history, it’s a continuation of it.”
Namron Hospitality Founder Yves Naman
Rates from $170/night. For info, visit https://www.leparticuliermiami.com/ or follow the hotel on social media at @leparticuliermiami.
