Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille Launches Online Store for Signature Reserve Wines
HOUSTON, TX (December 2025) – Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille, celebrated nationwide for its Rare & Well Done® dining experience and Wine Spectator Award-winning program, is now delivering its passion for fine wine with the launch of ShopPerrysWines.com: a new, direct-to-consumer website dedicated exclusively to Perry’s Reserve wines.
For the first time, guests and wine lovers alike can explore and ship Perry’s own collection of acclaimed wines for delivery to select states, blending the brand’s sophistication with the convenience of a modern, online experience.
“At Perry’s, we are always trying to create unique experiences, whether it’s in our restaurants or at home. Our Reserve Wines are the most popular pours among our dine-in guests, and we can’t wait for this collection to be more accessible through this new online store.”
Chris Perry, Founder and Owner of Perry’s Restaurants
The ecommerce platform delivers a seamless way to enjoy the flavors that define Perry’s Rare & Well Done® legacy. Personally selected to reflect the culinary connection and balance of the Perry’s brand, the launch features a curated collection of six distinguished Perry’s Reserve wines: NEW Premier Cru Champagne, Chardonnay, Rosé, Pinot Noir, Big Red Blend, and Cabernet Sauvignon. Every order includes a complimentary Perry’s wine key. Guests can also shop select accessories, including Perry’s wine glasses, ideal for gifting or enhancing their own cellars.
Built with compliance and convenience in mind, the new e-commerce experience ensures age-verified shipping and state-by-state fulfillment, making it easier than ever for guests to sip, share and gift Perry’s signature wines.
“At Perry’s, wine has always been about connection — the stories shared, the moments celebrated, and the joy poured into every glass. This launch allows guests to bring their favorites from our collection home, pairing these moments of connection with the wines we’re most proud to pour.”
Paige Stroud, Beverage Director at Perry’s Restaurants
Whether gifting a bottle, building a personal cellar, or raising a glass for a special moment, guests can now discover Perry’s Reserve Wines from the comfort of home at ShopPerrysWines.com.
