Nearly 130,000 Ring in 2026 at Beijing's 798 Art District

This year's countdown departed from the single-clock tradition. Instead, six synchronized countdown sites were distributed across the district. The most striking appeared on the district's iconic No. 6 chimney, where Woven Light Chronicles, a digital artwork by a team led by artist Wang Zhigang, transformed the industrial landmark into a vertical canvas of light. Nearby, the massive oil tank known as "79 Tank" hosted Endless Circle, a time-based light installation projected onto concrete and steel.