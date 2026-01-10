WM and Novel Ice Cream to Debut Exclusive, Signature Green Ice Cream Flavor at the 2026 WM Phoenix Open
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WM, a leading provider of comprehensive environmental solutions and title sponsor of the WM Phoenix Open (WMPO), is teaming up with Arizona-based Novel Ice Cream to bring a new, signature green ice cream to the 2026 WMPO. Created exclusively for the tournament, "WMPO Green Dream" will be sold February 3-8 alongside a variety of other Novel Ice Cream flavors. Novel Ice Cream plans to donate 20% of all ice cream sales to the WM Phoenix Open Working For Tomorrow FundSM, an initiative created by WM and The Thunderbirds, WMPO tournament host, to support sustainability-related projects in Arizona.
"The WM Phoenix Open is much more than a golf tournament — it's a celebration of sustainability, community and innovation. Collaborating with Novel Ice Cream to create a signature green ice cream flavor – WMPO Green Dream – is a fun way to engage fans while fundraising for causes that support the Arizona community. Whether fans are cooling off with a scoop or learning about our zero-waste efforts in the WM Green Scene, where the ice cream will be sold, we hope this new offering inspires them to see how small moments can contribute to a bigger impact."
David Brannon, Four Corners Area Vice President, WM
Created by Novel Ice Cream's award-winning owner, WMPO Green Dream will feature mint ice cream with chocolate chips and pretzels, topped with green and yellow candies. The ice cream will be sold out of a co-branded WM and Novel Ice Cream truck in the WM Green Scene, an interactive area located in the WMPO Fan Zone. Keeping with the tournament's zero-waste strategy, the signature ice cream will be served in a cone, compostable cup, doughnut or waffle cup with compostable utensils.
"As a proud Arizona business, we couldn't be more thrilled to team up with WM to bring an exclusive, signature green ice cream to the WM Phoenix Open. This collaboration lets us serve up something fun and flavorful while giving back to the community we love. We hope fans feel the joy and purpose behind every bite."
Shawn Allard, Owner of Novel Ice Cream
2026 marks year three of the WM Phoenix Open Working For Tomorrow FundSM. To date, the fund has raised more than $800,000 for sustainability-related projects across the state of Arizona. Planned beneficiaries for 2026 include Waste Not, an organization based in Scottsdale, Arizona that rescues unused food and delivers it to the local community; the Arizona Sustainability Alliance, a nonprofit advancing sustainability across the state through education and community engagement; and local projects identified through the Bonneville Environmental Foundation.
In addition to purchasing Novel Ice Cream at the tournament, fans can help raise money for the fund by wearing green on Saturday, the WMPO's annual Green Out Day, in which The Thunderbirds donate $1 to the fund for every fan, golfer and caddie who wears green to the tournament. Fans can also choose to participate in the tournament's 50/50 raffle, in which 50% of the pot goes to one lucky fan and 50% is donated to the fund.
The 2026 tournament will be WM's 17th year as title sponsor of the "Greenest Show on Grass," one of the world's largest certified zero-waste sporting events. From recovering millions of pounds of material for its next life, educating fans about sustainability and raising record donations for Arizona charities, the WM Phoenix Open continues to demonstrate how a major sporting event can minimize impacts on the environment and positively benefit the community.
