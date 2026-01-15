The Skylark Rooftop Launches New Cocktail Program in NYC

Developed by acclaimed mixologist Samantha Casuga, whose decade-long bartending career includes shaping beverage programs at iconic venues like The Dead Rabbit and Temple Bar, the menu reflects her signature balance of sophistication and approachability. Casuga drew inspiration from The Skylark’s talented bar team and the distinct energy of the space. “They are professional, yet personable, and add an edginess to this Times Square venue,” she shares. “I love that you feel like you are spoiling yourself in the middle of the Big Apple, but also still drinking amongst the locals after their daily grinds.”