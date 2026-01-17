Bal Harbour Shops Hosts 'Ice Cream We Love' to Benefit Holtz Children's Hospital

Now a beloved annual tradition, Ice Cream We Love brings together an elevated selection of ice cream and confection artisans for a cause, with proceeds helping to fund critical medical services, research, and programs that provide hope and healing to young patients and their families at Holtz Children’s Hospital. Taking place on Saturday, January 17 and Sunday, January 18, 2026, from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM, guests are invited to journey through all three levels of Bal Harbour Shops, where lush landscapes and architectural spaces are transformed with visually striking installations, design-forward displays, and thoughtfully curated culinary moments. Alongside classic cones and indulgent sundaes, the 2026 edition will introduce a savory offering for the first time from Taquiza, serving cheesy quesadillas, alongside mexican vanilla or chocolate ice-cream scoops, creating a more inclusive experience designed to delight guests of all ages.