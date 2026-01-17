Bal Harbour Shops Hosts 'Ice Cream We Love' to Benefit Holtz Children's Hospital
Bal Harbour Shops, the iconic open-air luxury shopping destination that celebrated its 60th anniversary last year, welcomes the return of its much-anticipated philanthropic initiative, Ice Cream We Love, this January. For one weekend only, the destination will be reimagined as a refined, multi-sensory ice cream experience, uniting indulgence and purpose in support of Holtz Children’s Hospital at the University of Miami/Jackson Memorial Medical Center.
Now a beloved annual tradition, Ice Cream We Love brings together an elevated selection of ice cream and confection artisans for a cause, with proceeds helping to fund critical medical services, research, and programs that provide hope and healing to young patients and their families at Holtz Children’s Hospital. Taking place on Saturday, January 17 and Sunday, January 18, 2026, from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM, guests are invited to journey through all three levels of Bal Harbour Shops, where lush landscapes and architectural spaces are transformed with visually striking installations, design-forward displays, and thoughtfully curated culinary moments. Alongside classic cones and indulgent sundaes, the 2026 edition will introduce a savory offering for the first time from Taquiza, serving cheesy quesadillas, alongside mexican vanilla or chocolate ice-cream scoops, creating a more inclusive experience designed to delight guests of all ages.
Families will enjoy whimsical youth-friendly activities throughout the destination, making Ice Cream We Love a joyful and immersive experience that balances playful discovery with Bal Harbour Shops’ signature sense of refinement.
Participating local and national brands include:
Avenue 31 Café
The Baked Bear
Burgers & Shakes
Dolci Peccati
Holyshakes
Lily’s Handmade Ice Cream
Miami ’N’ Ice
Milky Ways Cereal Bar
Peek Á Treat
Pop Queen
Quore
Santo Dulce!
Sweet Aloha Ice Cream
Taquiza (1x savoury, 1x sweet station)
Tio Colo
Van Leeuwen Ice Cream
Vaniglia & Cioccolato
Originally launched in 2017, Ice Cream We Love honors the legacy of Bal Harbour Shops founder Stanley Whitman and his enduring commitment to philanthropic service and ongoing support of Holtz Children’s Hospital.
“This event brings our community together around joy, generosity, and purpose. Ice Cream We Love continues to play a meaningful role in supporting vital services for the children and families at Holtz Children’s Hospital, and it is an honor to see this tradition grow year after year.”
Matthew Whitman Lazenby, President and Chief Executive Officer of Whitman Family Development.
Ice Cream We Love is a ticketed event, with all proceeds benefiting Holtz Children’s Hospital. Adult tickets (ages 18 and up) are $50, and youth tickets (ages 2–17) are $20.
