Belden House & Mews Introduces Afternoon Tea to Litchfield’s Luxury Hospitality Scene
Belden House & Mews is adding a thoughtful new ritual to its hospitality offering with the launch of Afternoon Tea in The Dining Room, inviting guests and locals alike to slow down and settle in. Available Sunday through Thursday from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, the experience reflects the hotel’s understated approach to luxury, where comfort, quality, and a sense of place take priority over spectacle.
Located just steps from the Litchfield Green, the stylish hotel has quickly become a destination for travelers drawn to design, wellness, and culinary intention. Afternoon Tea feels like a natural extension of that philosophy, offering a calm interlude that suits both overnight guests and the surrounding community.
A Tea Program Rooted in Craft and Provenance
At the heart of the new offering is a curated selection of premium teas from local purveyor In Pursuit of Tea. The lineup includes Wood Dragon Oolong, Darjeeling, Lapsang Souchong, and White Peony, each chosen for its distinct character and depth.
In Pursuit of Tea is known for sourcing single origin leaves directly from farmers, a practice that prioritizes transparency, purity, and flavor integrity. That approach aligns seamlessly with Belden House & Mews’ commitment to thoughtful sourcing and elevated simplicity, ensuring that every cup feels considered rather than routine.
Classic Pairings with a Considered Touch
The tea service is accompanied by a generous assortment of savory and sweet offerings that honor tradition without feeling dated. Guests can expect classic tea sandwiches such as cucumber, boiled egg, and curried chicken, alongside freshly baked scones served with clotted cream and jam.
Rather than reinventing the format, the kitchen leans into familiarity, allowing quality ingredients and careful preparation to lead the experience. The result is comforting, polished, and well suited to the relaxed pace of an afternoon spent in Litchfield.
A Setting Designed for Unhurried Moments
Belden House & Mews occupies a rare three-acre assemblage that brings together a restored circa 1888 Victorian mansion and a 1959 modernist estate. Together, the two structures house 31 guest rooms and suites, blending historic character with modern restraint.
The Dining Room’s warm, welcoming atmosphere makes it an ideal setting for Afternoon Tea, reinforcing the hotel’s identity as a place to linger rather than rush. This sense of ease carries throughout the property, including Bathhouse, the destination-worthy wellness space, and the seasonally driven culinary program overseen by Connecticut native Chef Tyler Heckman.
A Contemporary Take on Small-Town Luxury
Working in collaboration with local artisans and acclaimed firms such as Champalimaud Design and Reed Hilderbrand, Belden House & Mews reflects a deep respect for Litchfield’s cultural and design legacy. The hotel has helped reintroduce the town as a discreet luxury destination, balancing timeless appeal with modern sensibility.
The debut of Afternoon Tea underscores that mission, offering a daily experience that feels both accessible and intentional. It is a reminder that luxury often reveals itself in the quieter moments, especially when tradition, design, and hospitality align as seamlessly as they do at Belden House & Mews.
