Canush Miami Opens As A First-of-its-Kind Home Design Destination In MiMo
Bringing a fresh approach to home décor in Miami’s MiMo District, Canush Miami is a design-forward space featuring thoughtfully-curated furniture, unique décor, dinnerware and serveware for elevated everyday living. Blending luxury statement pieces with approachable essentials, Canush is designed for those who appreciate comfort, style and quiet confidence in the spaces they call home.
Designed as a warm escape in the heart of MiMo, Canush fills a gap in Miami’s home décor landscape, offering a curated space that bridges the divide between high-end design districts and mass-market home stores. Founder Danushka Boulos was inspired to open Canush after noticing the lack of approachable, decorative retail options in the neighborhood, envisioning a showroom where guests could find elevated yet livable pieces without feeling intimidated or out of reach. The result is a space that prioritizes comfort, versatility and everyday luxury, inviting guests to slow down, explore and discover pieces that feel both special and functional.
Spanning 2,266 square feet, the Canush showroom is designed to feel inviting and lived-in, encouraging guests to imagine how pieces will function in their own spaces. The layout emphasizes versatility and usability, showcasing items with multiple purposes - from décor that transitions seamlessly from everyday living to entertaining, to timeless accents that elevate a home instantly. Inviting, timeless and versatile, Canush offers useful pieces designed for many uses.
Rooted in a philosophy of comfort with confidence, Canush reflects Danushka’s belief in calm, intentional living - being stylish, unapologetically yourself, and embracing quiet confidence at home. The showroom offers everything from hostess-ready accents to everyday essentials, with a rotating mix of comfortable, unique pieces. Many items are sourced as one-of-one finds or available by order-on-demand, ensuring there is always something new to discover and that no two visits feel the same. Canush’s catalogue rotates seasonally, reflecting an evolving mix of curated pieces throughout the year. Canush sources products from artisans and makers across France, Italy, the United States and Turkey, with a strong emphasis on U.S. and Italian craftsmanship. The curated mix reflects a global yet approachable point of view, blending timeless European influences with modern, functional design suited for everyday use.
“When guests walk into Canush, I want them to feel warmth - like they’re at home. Canush was created as an approachable, thoughtfully designed space that fills a missing gap in the neighborhood, and I’m excited to continue growing the brand within the community and beyond - welcoming new customers and sharing elevated décor for everyday living.”
Danushka Boulos, Interior Designer and Founder of Canush Miami
Canush is designed for everyone from locals and visitors alike, couples, families, and anyone seeking quality, well-designed pieces at an accessible price point. Among the showroom’s best-selling and most-requested items are decorative vases and accent pieces, reflecting the brand’s focus on functional design with personality.
Canush Miami is located at 7400 Biscayne Blvd Miami, FL 33138. The showroom is open Monday through Friday from 10AM to 6PM, and Saturday from 11AM to 5PM, with complimentary parking available in the lot behind the store. Canush’s also offers on-demand interior design services by appointment. For more information, follow Canush on Instagram: @CanushMiami and TikTok: @CanushMiami or call 645-250-0922.
