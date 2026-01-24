Appliques Voile
Appliques VoilePhoto Courtesy of Charles Paris
Press Releases

Charles Paris Honors Chrystiane Charles and Félix Agostini in Dual Exhibition

Celebrating the Legacy of Chrystiane Charles and Félix Agostini in Bronze
3 min read

Charles Paris, a leading reference in art bronze and design, presents a two-part exhibition  in tribute to Chrystiane Charles, master bronzier and emblematic figure of the house, and Félix Agostini, bronze sculptor  closely associated with its history.

Chrystiane Charles: Bronze, Nature, and the Sculptural Object

Throughout her career, Chrystiane Charles (1927-2013) developed botanical and sculptural works that profoundly  shaped the maison’s identity, transforming lighting from a functional object into a sculptural presence in its own right.  Inspired by nature, her approach treats vegetal forms not as ornament, but as structure.

Console Gingko
Console GingkoPhoto Courtesy of Charles Paris

A significant part of her work was conceived in close collaboration with her husband Jean, who suffered from a  neurodegenerative disease that gradually deprived him of the use of his hands. “You will guide me, and I will be your  hands,” she would say to him. This phrase encapsulates a spirit of transmission, fidelity to gesture, and shared creation  that runs through the history of the house.

Console Cheval
Console ChevalPhoto Courtesy of Charles Paris

The exhibition highlights a radical and visionary practice in which bronze is treated as a living material, through a  selection of Chrystiane Charles’s iconic works, some widely recognized, others rarely shown.

Chandelier Angela
Chandelier AngelaPhoto Courtesy of Charles Paris

The presentation also marks the first public unveiling of two contemporary pieces, a console and a mirror, designed  after Chrystiane Charles’s passing. Created for Charles Paris by Olivia Putman, daughter of Andrée Putman, these  works extend the maison’s history into the present, demonstrating how foundational intuitions—conceiving the object  first as a sculptural presence, continue to resonate across generations.

Miroir Eclipse
Miroir EclipsePhoto Courtesy of Charles Paris

Rather than claiming a stylistic lineage, the exhibition underscores a continuity of spirit and independence, affirming  the decisive role played by two women, in different eras, in shaping a freer and more autonomous approach to design.

Félix Agostini: A Timeless Oeuvre Between Sculpture and Design

The second part of the exhibition is dedicated to Félix Agostini (1910–1980), a bronze sculptor who collaborated with  the Giacometti brothers and developed a visual language that remains immediately identifiable. Working largely outside  prevailing artistic trends, Agostini pursued an independent sculptural practice whose formal rigor and restraint resonate  with the evolution of design culture.

Appliques Cythere
Appliques Cythere Photo Courtesy of Charles Paris

Since 2013, Charles Paris has held the exclusive edition rights to Félix Agostini’s work, ensuring the continuation of his  legacy through the production of numbered and signed editions. From a corpus of nearly two hundred works produced  during his lifetime, the house regularly presents previously unedited pieces, cast in strict accordance with original  models, techniques, and traditional bronze craftsmanship.

Through this exhibition, Charles Paris proposes a reading of its own history: that of a century-old house that has evolved  with continuity and precision, while remaining faithful to its formal language, its savoir-faire, and a vision in which  sculpture occupies a central position within design.

Applique Ikebana
Applique IkebanaPhoto Courtesy of Charles Paris

About Charles Paris

Founded in 1908, Charles Paris is a century-old house specializing in the creation and edition of art bronze and design  pieces. Renowned for its rare craftsmanship, upheld in strict accordance with traditional methods, the house works with  interior designers, architects, designers, and collectors worldwide.

Based in the former match factories of Aubervilliers, an emblematic site of French industrial heritage, Charles Paris  anchors its savoir-faire in the continuity of spaces long dedicated to artisanal and creative excellence.

Appliques Voile
Valentine’s Day in Paris 2026: Where Romance Still Feels Effortless

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.

Art
Design
Global
News
Press releases

Related Stories

No stories found.
Resident Magazine
resident.com