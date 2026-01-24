Charles Paris Honors Chrystiane Charles and Félix Agostini in Dual Exhibition
Charles Paris, a leading reference in art bronze and design, presents a two-part exhibition in tribute to Chrystiane Charles, master bronzier and emblematic figure of the house, and Félix Agostini, bronze sculptor closely associated with its history.
Chrystiane Charles: Bronze, Nature, and the Sculptural Object
Throughout her career, Chrystiane Charles (1927-2013) developed botanical and sculptural works that profoundly shaped the maison’s identity, transforming lighting from a functional object into a sculptural presence in its own right. Inspired by nature, her approach treats vegetal forms not as ornament, but as structure.
A significant part of her work was conceived in close collaboration with her husband Jean, who suffered from a neurodegenerative disease that gradually deprived him of the use of his hands. “You will guide me, and I will be your hands,” she would say to him. This phrase encapsulates a spirit of transmission, fidelity to gesture, and shared creation that runs through the history of the house.
The exhibition highlights a radical and visionary practice in which bronze is treated as a living material, through a selection of Chrystiane Charles’s iconic works, some widely recognized, others rarely shown.
The presentation also marks the first public unveiling of two contemporary pieces, a console and a mirror, designed after Chrystiane Charles’s passing. Created for Charles Paris by Olivia Putman, daughter of Andrée Putman, these works extend the maison’s history into the present, demonstrating how foundational intuitions—conceiving the object first as a sculptural presence, continue to resonate across generations.
Rather than claiming a stylistic lineage, the exhibition underscores a continuity of spirit and independence, affirming the decisive role played by two women, in different eras, in shaping a freer and more autonomous approach to design.
Félix Agostini: A Timeless Oeuvre Between Sculpture and Design
The second part of the exhibition is dedicated to Félix Agostini (1910–1980), a bronze sculptor who collaborated with the Giacometti brothers and developed a visual language that remains immediately identifiable. Working largely outside prevailing artistic trends, Agostini pursued an independent sculptural practice whose formal rigor and restraint resonate with the evolution of design culture.
Since 2013, Charles Paris has held the exclusive edition rights to Félix Agostini’s work, ensuring the continuation of his legacy through the production of numbered and signed editions. From a corpus of nearly two hundred works produced during his lifetime, the house regularly presents previously unedited pieces, cast in strict accordance with original models, techniques, and traditional bronze craftsmanship.
Through this exhibition, Charles Paris proposes a reading of its own history: that of a century-old house that has evolved with continuity and precision, while remaining faithful to its formal language, its savoir-faire, and a vision in which sculpture occupies a central position within design.
About Charles Paris
Founded in 1908, Charles Paris is a century-old house specializing in the creation and edition of art bronze and design pieces. Renowned for its rare craftsmanship, upheld in strict accordance with traditional methods, the house works with interior designers, architects, designers, and collectors worldwide.
Based in the former match factories of Aubervilliers, an emblematic site of French industrial heritage, Charles Paris anchors its savoir-faire in the continuity of spaces long dedicated to artisanal and creative excellence.
