Halekulani Unveils Exclusive Experience with Martial Arts Master Ray Carbullido
Halekulani, Oahu’s most acclaimed luxury hotel, just steps away from Waikiki Beach, today announces an exclusive Visiting Master experience featuring internationally recognized martial arts master and artist Ray Carbullido. Taking place March 15-May 2, 2026, this immersive program, Explorations of Self, invites guests to embark on a journey of personal discovery through guided practices and a striking art installation designed to evoke reflection and renewal.
As part of Halekulani’s Art of Wellbeing initiative, the Visiting Master program brings world-class experts to guide guests through holistic journeys of restoration. Carbullido, celebrated for his integrative approach to movement, meditation and cultural wisdom, will lead sessions that help participants reconnect with their innate intelligence and cultivate balance in mind, body and spirit. Traditionally taught within temples, family lines and private martial arts schools across Asia, this depth of practice is rarely accessible to the public.
Carbullido’s work draws from more than four decades of martial arts training rooted in internal cultivation practices, with two equally central influences: Baguazhang and Tengu swordsmanship. Baguazhang is a rare and highly sophisticated internal martial art known for its circular, spiraling movement and deep study of change, traditionally sought after by martial artists, healers and those engaged in esoteric study for its ability to enhance a wide range of disciplines. Tengu swordsmanship, an even rarer embodied practice rooted in mythic lineage, serves as a foundational system for literacy of martial arts implements, revealing the shared principles and essence that inform all weapon systems. Together, these traditions inform Carbullido’s integrative approach, emphasizing precision, adaptability and the governing principles that underlie integrity and meaningful relationships.
Program Highlights:
Immersive Art Installation: Presented in the Halekulani Gallery, the exhibition reflects Carbullido’s parallel artistic journey — one deeply inspired by his lifelong martial arts practice. Each work explores the relationship between the visible and invisible aspects of being, offering guests a profound encounter with art as a pathway to wellbeing. The exhibition includes:
Portal: Central to the installation, Portal is a participatory work with multiple applications — one of which includes healing — and that began as a concept sparked by Carbullido’s encounters with mirrored structures in museums, including designs attributed to Leonardo da Vinci. Portal serves as a contemplative environment where guests engage with light, reflection and subtle movement.
Light Mandala: Alongside Portal, the exhibition features the Light Mandala series, which introduces a contemporary visual language for ancient knowledge, transmitting its wisdom forward to future generations.
Artist Talks & Workshops: Guests are invited to join the exclusive opening of Explorations of Self on March 15, 2-3 p.m., where Carbullido will offer insight into the themes and inspiration behind the installation, as well as a gallery walkthrough. He will also host a number of talks and guided group sessions, such as:
The Way of the Sword (March 20): Understanding and cultivating meaningful relationships.
Cultivating Vitality (March 21): Gentle, fluid movement that unifies the body and supports full body vitality.
Private Guided Portal Immersions: As another touchpoint of the Explorations of Self experience, private Portal Immersions offer an individual, transformative session within the one-of-a-kind Portal installation designed to support presence, self-cultivation and deep personal insight. Guided by Carbullido, participants engage with light, reflection and subtle movement in a serene environment, exploring breathwork, stillness and gentle gestures. Each experience is bespoke, non-prescriptive and intended to provide a direct, grounding encounter that expands awareness and fosters inner clarity.
Private Sessions in Onsite Dojo: Carbullido will also offer private sessions in Halekulani’s dedicated dojo space. For those who attend his workshops or talks, the individual trainings will provide space to apply principles directly to lived experience. For those new to the program, sessions may address a wide range of topics, including physical challenges, navigating relationships or workplace stress, life transitions and questions around purpose or personal spirituality. Sessions emphasize simple, attainable practices arranged with care, offering tools that can be used immediately and developed over time to support wellbeing, vitality and personal growth.
“Halekulani has always been a sanctuary for restoration and inspiration. Our Visiting Master experiences embody our commitment to creating meaningful encounters that nurture both body and spirit. We are honored to welcome Ray Carbullido, whose work aligns perfectly with our vision of delivering authentic, one-of-a-kind experiences for our guests.”
Davide Barnes, General Manager of Halekulani
Carbullido shared:
"My intention is to offer opportunities for self-cultivation. I invite and encourage guests to explore the layers of their being and connection to the larger systems they are a part of. The art installation serves as a visual guide and reference while the talks and workshops offer insights and tools for this sacred and personal journey. I am honored and grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with Halekulani in presenting these offerings."
The Visiting Master events will take place at Halekulani, Halekulani Gallery and Halepuna Waikiki. Advance reservations are recommended.
