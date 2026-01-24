Halekulani Unveils Exclusive Experience with Martial Arts Master Ray Carbullido

Immersive Art Installation: Presented in the Halekulani Gallery, the exhibition reflects Carbullido’s parallel artistic journey — one deeply inspired by his lifelong martial arts practice. Each work explores the relationship between the visible and invisible aspects of being, offering guests a profound encounter with art as a pathway to wellbeing. The exhibition includes: Portal: Central to the installation, Portal is a participatory work with multiple applications — one of which includes healing — and that began as a concept sparked by Carbullido’s encounters with mirrored structures in museums, including designs attributed to Leonardo da Vinci. Portal serves as a contemplative environment where guests engage with light, reflection and subtle movement.

Light Mandala: Alongside Portal, the exhibition features the Light Mandala series, which introduces a contemporary visual language for ancient knowledge, transmitting its wisdom forward to future generations.

Artist Talks & Workshops: Guests are invited to join the exclusive opening of Explorations of Self on March 15, 2-3 p.m., where Carbullido will offer insight into the themes and inspiration behind the installation, as well as a gallery walkthrough. He will also host a number of talks and guided group sessions, such as: The Way of the Sword (March 20): Understanding and cultivating meaningful relationships.

Cultivating Vitality (March 21): Gentle, fluid movement that unifies the body and supports full body vitality.

Private Guided Portal Immersions: As another touchpoint of the Explorations of Self experience, private Portal Immersions offer an individual, transformative session within the one-of-a-kind Portal installation designed to support presence, self-cultivation and deep personal insight. Guided by Carbullido, participants engage with light, reflection and subtle movement in a serene environment, exploring breathwork, stillness and gentle gestures. Each experience is bespoke, non-prescriptive and intended to provide a direct, grounding encounter that expands awareness and fosters inner clarity.