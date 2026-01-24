Miami Eatery Bagel Emporium & Grille Returns with Debut at 4000 Ponce in Coral Gables
Miami’s beloved Bagel Emporium has just reopened in Coral Gables as Bagel Emporium & Grille at 4000 Ponce, a nine-story Class-A mixed use office and retail development, situated at the crossroads of Ponce de Leon Boulevard and Bird Road in the City’s Business District. The gourmet deli and restaurant relocated from its long-time South Dixie Highway location into a 9,053 square foot retail space on the building’s ground floor.
“Opening our doors at 4000 Ponce marks an exciting new chapter for Bagel Emporium & Grille. Fifty years since our founding, this new space gives us the perfect setting to continue serving the classic deli fare our loyal customers love while also welcoming new neighbors with expanded lunch and dinner hours and, for the first time, a full selection of spirits.”
David Strawderman, owner and proprietor of the former Bagel Emporium
Founded in 1975, Bagel Emporium has been a Miami-favorite institution for over 50 years, known for its classic Jewish-style deli fare, including toasted bagels, stacked sandwiches, and hearty comfort foods. The neighborhood spot offers a wide-ranging menu that spans breakfast staples like omelettes, lox, waffles, and blintzes, as well as deli favorites such as pastrami, corned beef, brisket, and handmade salad. Guests can also enjoy homemade soups, smoked fish platters, burgers, wraps, and fresh-baked desserts, carrying on a tradition of family-style comfort.
Developed by veteran real estate developer Ugo Colombo’s , 4000 Ponce features a total of 150,000 square feet of Class A office space and 32,000 square feet of prime ground-floor retail. The Mediterranean-style building is the long-time home of THE COLLECTION’s flagship location, one of the most successful luxury car dealerships in the United States. The building is more than 90 percent leased to tenants including Steinway & Sons, Coldwell Banker, Hemisphere Media Group, Korn Ferry, Evensky & Katz, Pure Barre and JETSET Pilates. The building recently underwent a $5 million renovation to its interior spaces and exterior façade.
“Bagel Emporium & Grille’s opening reinforces 4000 Ponce’s position as a premier destination for business and lifestyle in Coral Gables. This new addition to our tenant roster reflects our ongoing commitment to cultivating a vibrant and curated mix that enhances the surrounding Coral Gables community.”
Ugo Colombo, Founder of CMC Group
Completed in 2002, 4000 Ponce displays a grand lobby, common areas and elevators enhanced by marble, Venetian stucco, cherry millwork, and bronze, while its exterior exhibits the iconic Mediterranean-style architecture that distinguishes ‘The City Beautiful.’ Each floor of office space contains approximately 30,000 rentable square feet, with flexible floor plans for both full-floor users and multi-tenant use. The smart building is equipped with the latest systems for fully-integrated broadband communications service, high-speed internet and data network service, and features ample on-site parking in an attached garage with a ratio of three spaces per 1,000 square feet, with a special visitor parking area on the mezzanine level.
4000 Ponce is located next to The Shops at Merrick Park, one of South Florida’s most coveted shopping districts, and is in close proximity to an abundance of executive housing. Tenants enjoy the frequent service of the Coral Gables trolley which stops in front of the building and provides access to Miracle Mile, as well as the nearby Metrorail station. The property is also within walking distance from US-1 and is approximately 20 minutes away from Miami International Airport.
CMC Group’s South Florida development portfolio includes luxury residential towers including Bristol Tower, Santa Maria, Epic Residences and Hotel, Grovenor House, Porto Vita and Brickell Flatiron. CMC Group’s most recent developments include the newly completed Onda Residences in Bay Harbor Islands; Vita at Grove Isle, an ultra-luxury boutique condominium nearing delivery on the private island of Grove Isle in Coconut Grove; and the upcoming Four Seasons Private Residences, also in Coconut Grove.
