Six Senses La Sagesse Grenada Unveils 2026 Wellness Program with Expert Practitioners
Six Senses La Sagesse in Grenada is shaping 2026 around a deeper approach to wellness, inviting a carefully curated lineup of Visiting Practitioners whose work centers on restoration, balance, and long-term well-being. Rooted in the brand’s holistic philosophy, the program brings together specialists across acupuncture, breathwork, somatic healing, and Traditional Chinese Medicine, offering guests a chance to engage with wellness practices guided by decades of experience.
Each practitioner’s residency is designed to feel intentional rather than episodic, allowing guests to explore tailored therapies that align with both physical and emotional needs. The result is an evolving wellness calendar that encourages presence, reflection, and meaningful reset within the resort’s tranquil Caribbean setting.
A Thoughtful Framework for Holistic Healing
The Visiting Practitioners program reflects Six Senses La Sagesse’s focus on creating an environment where deep relaxation is supported through expert-led modalities. Sessions are customized to be restorative and impactful, with offerings that range from manual healing and medical acupuncture to reiki and reflexology.
Rather than presenting wellness as a one-size-fits-all concept, the resort emphasizes personalization, ensuring that each guest experience is shaped by individual goals, energy levels, and areas of focus.
Daniel Weinberg: Precision and Tradition in Acupuncture
Available from January 18 through February 5, 2026, Daniel Weinberg brings a refined, clinical approach rooted in Japanese-style acupuncture. A New York State licensed acupuncturist with a master’s degree in Acupuncture and East Asian Medicine, Weinberg has seven years of hands-on clinical experience.
His treatments integrate techniques such as moxibustion, cupping, gua sha, and cosmetic facial acupuncture, blending traditional practices with modern therapeutic insight. Guests can book sessions focused on Cosmetic Facial Enhancement, Neurofunctional Acupuncture, and Japanese Style Acupuncture, each designed to support both aesthetic and neurological balance.
Erin Nikole: Breathwork as a Path to Presence
From March 1 through March 13, 2026, Erin Nikole arrives at Six Senses La Sagesse with a practice centered on breath, embodiment, and energetic alignment. As a healer, coach, and breathwork guide, she works with guests seeking to reconnect with inner vitality through integrative breathwork, somatic awareness, and chakra-based techniques.
Her offerings include The Grounding Ritual, The Harmonizing Ritual, The Vitality Ritual, The Deep Presence Ritual, and The Ancestral Renewal Ritual. Guests may also participate in Couples or Duet Breathwork Journeys, Group Breathwork Journeys, or request Custom Breathwork Programs designed to address specific intentions or life transitions.
Dr. Marc Grossman: A Holistic View of Vision and Wellness
Closing out the spring residencies, Dr. Marc Grossman will be in residence from March 14 through March 23, 2026. A holistic eye doctor and licensed acupuncturist with more than 45 years of experience, Dr. Grossman is known for integrating nutrition, eye exercises, lifestyle adjustments, and Traditional Chinese Medicine to support vision and overall health.
His areas of specialization include Shiatsu, Reflexology, Chi Nei Tsang, Gua Sha Facial, Lymphatic Stimulation Facial, Craniosacral Therapy, Chi Gong, and Yoga Dance. This multifaceted approach allows guests to explore wellness through movement, touch, and energetic flow, all guided by a practitioner with deep clinical and holistic expertise.
A Year Defined by Intention and Expertise
By hosting Visiting Practitioners throughout 2026, Six Senses La Sagesse reinforces its commitment to wellness as an ongoing journey rather than a fleeting retreat experience. The program invites guests to engage with diverse healing traditions in a setting designed to encourage rest, curiosity, and renewal.
For travelers seeking a wellness-focused escape that prioritizes depth, personalization, and credible expertise, Six Senses La Sagesse’s Visiting Practitioners series offers a compelling reason to slow down and invest in meaningful self-care this year.
