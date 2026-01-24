Six Senses La Sagesse Grenada Unveils 2026 Wellness Program with Expert Practitioners

Six Senses La Sagesse in Grenada is shaping 2026 around a deeper approach to wellness, inviting a carefully curated lineup of Visiting Practitioners whose work centers on restoration, balance, and long-term well-being. Rooted in the brand’s holistic philosophy, the program brings together specialists across acupuncture, breathwork, somatic healing, and Traditional Chinese Medicine, offering guests a chance to engage with wellness practices guided by decades of experience.